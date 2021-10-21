TikTok’s Latest Lipstick Obsession Is Only $8 & It’s Almost Completely Sold Out

Sometimes a beauty product blows up on TikTok and you’re like, no wait! Don’t say it! Because you know it’ll be impossible to find in 24 hours. That’s what happened when Milani’s Color Fetish Matte Lipstick went viral on TikTok. The Nudes Collection is a six-piece line that screams fall. They’re ultra-creamy with a velvet matte finish and are vegan and cruelty-free. Oh, and did I mention they’re only $8? You can see why these are flying off the virtual shelves.

TikToker @madelleyn showed off the shades in a perfectly aesthetic video. Folks were quick to point out how expensive the lipsticks look. That’s when @mikaylanogueira created her own video saying: “These are the most beautiful fall lipsticks I’ve ever seen.” Nogueira applies four shades and finds Desire to be her favorite, but she loves them all. “The way that these are higher quality than a lot of high-end lipsticks says a lot,” she says.

Of course with these testimonials, Milani’s Color Fetish Matte Lipstick is getting tough to find. But don’t worry — we spotted some shades for you to grab before they’re gone again! Ulta has Nogueira’s fave shade in stock (above) as well as a few other deeper nudes.

Head over to Walmart’s website for some lighter and pinkier nudes in stock, including the gorgeous shade Secret and the deeper Passion. And for $1 less!

Milani’s own website just has one shade in stock right now — Sensual, a gorgeous espresso brown that’s perfect for deep skin tones. These sites should continue to restock shades but I’d grab them now while you can. Happy fall!