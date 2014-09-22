10 Looks From Milan Fashion Week to Copy Right Now

Today wraps up Milan Fashion Week for spring 2015, and while the shows in London are known for being wild and out there, the Milan shows are usually packed with trendy looks and an element of sophistication. Season after season, we turn to Milan for some of the prettiest and most chic looks to hit the runway, and we’re rarely disappointed.
The spring 2015 shows nearly knocked us on our feet, showing off brightly colored makeup, mirror metallic nails, and some of the best braids to hit the catwalk yet. Take a look at 10 of our favorite looks from Milan Fashion Week above. They may be meant for spring, but we’ll be copying these looks immediately.
Berry Lips and a Cat Eye: Kendall Jenner lead the pack of models at Dolce and Gabbana, wearing this stunning berry lip color with a cat eye. To complete the entire look, part your hair in the center and slick back into a low ponytail!
Photo:
Imaxtree
Messy Braid: At Cristiano Burani, models were styled with this cool, messy braid that's pretty much foolproof. Whether you opt for a French, twists, knots, or some other combination, the messier, the better!
Photo:
Imaxtree
Reverse Cat Eye: The cat eye will never get old, but we were pretty stoked when we saw this reverse cat eye go down the runway at Au Jour Le Jour. Instead of extending the line on the outer corner of your eye, extend it on the inner corner, flicking just a bit for the cat eye wing.
Photo:
Imaxtree
Mirror Metallic Nails: At DSquared2, models showed off this gorgeous mirror metallic silver nail polish, which we immediately want to wear.
Photo:
Imaxtree
Matte Pink Lips: Grab your favorite matte pink lipstick and let that be the focal point of your face, a la Aquilano Rimondi's spring show. If you have a favorite pink that's not matte, apply a translucent powder over the top with your finger to get the flat finish you're looking for.
Photo:
Imaxtree
Colored Fishtail: Ladies with long locks and some hair chalk, you'll be all over this look from Marco de Vincenzo. Use hair chalk from the mid-lengths to the ends and fishtail the lengths of a low ponytail to recreate this hairstyle.
Photo:
Imaxtree
Pastel Blue Liner: The pastel liner we saw at Fendi was equal parts cool and cute, with a black cat eye paired with another layer of pastel blue liner above.
Photo:
Imaxtree
Pretty Headbands: At Elisabetta Franchi, models wore natural makeup, a braid, and the real star of the show, feminine headbands. Besides just dressing up the every day braid, this accessory is perfect for coordinating your outfit to your hairstyle.
Photo:
Imaxtree
Bronze Smokey Eye: Roberto Cavalli's show featured models wearing this bronze, blended metallic smokey eye that could easily be worn for a night out with the girls.
Photo:
Imaxtree
Wet Braid: While wet hair is clearly a trend for the coming season (seen practically everywhere on the ruwnay), we particularly love the wet French braid at Laura Biagiotti. If ever there was a chic way to style your hair after the gym, this is it.
Photo:
Imaxtree