10 Looks From Milan Fashion Week to Copy Right Now

Today wraps up Milan Fashion Week for spring 2015, and while the shows in London are known for being wild and out there, the Milan shows are usually packed with trendy looks and an element of sophistication. Season after season, we turn to Milan for some of the prettiest and most chic looks to hit the runway, and we’re rarely disappointed.

The spring 2015 shows nearly knocked us on our feet, showing off brightly colored makeup, mirror metallic nails, and some of the best braids to hit the catwalk yet. Take a look at 10 of our favorite looks from Milan Fashion Week above. They may be meant for spring, but we’ll be copying these looks immediately.

