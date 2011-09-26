Milan Fashion Week Looks You Can Actually Wear Now

Milan Fashion Week has come to a close, and as all of the stylists and models move on to Paris we’re ready to take on their looks. Yes we know that this is for Spring 2012 – but who can help but play a little early?

Luckily this Milan Fashion Week has shown us a bevy of looks that are appropriate for right now. From tousled waves to bold brows, we’ve got tons of inspiration to add to our fall wardrobes (or at least to revive them).

The hair at Costume National’s show was loosely tousled — pretty much the disheveled bedhead look taken up a notch. We’re no longer wanting to be frizzy messes, yet strive for refined, undone, barely-there waves. To get the look, curl your entire head with a 1 1/4 inch iron, let cool, and brush out the curl. Set with a serum to keep frizz at bay.

This adorable take on a ponytail is perfect for those dirty hair days. Make sure your hair is already dirty (for most of us this is not a problem) so there will be extra texture for hold. Simply pull your hair back and tie with an elastic. Then, twist the remaining tail and loop around elastic pinning as you go and slip the bottom of the ponytail behind the elastic.

At Alberta Ferretti, bold yet natural brows were clearly the focus of the face. This look has been coming back for the last couple of seasons, but it has been a prominent trend for spring. Makeup artist Charlotte Willer favors brow powder to get a more natural look — try Anastasia’s Brow Powder Duo to get the look.

At Pucci’s Spring 2012 show, aside from the gypsy-like garb there was a gorgeous navy smoky eye. By blending the shadow to the outer corner of the eye, underneath the lower lash line and adding a bit of silver sheen into the inner corner there is just the right amount of deep navy and highlighting sheen to rock this look for a night out, but not look too made up.