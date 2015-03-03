Our Favorite Looks From Milano Fashion Week AW 2015

By the time fashion week rolls around in Milan, our senses have been thoroughly overstimulated. That said, we were pleasantly surprised to see some really great looks from the Milan backstage. Not as crazy as London, but a little more oomph than New York, if we can glean anything from Milan Fashion Week this season it’s that beauty looks are best when not taken too seriously. The irreverent approach to beauty is as much refreshing as it is inspiring. Click through this slideshow of our favorite picks—everything from bold colors, perfectly curly 70s hair, blinged out hair accessories, and… face tattoos. It’s an eclectic mix, one we’re sure you’ll enjoy. Buon appetito!
It was all high impact beat at Au Jour Le Jour, with vibrant pops of colors on the models' eyes—violet, fiery red, and neon yellow over a grounding black underline. The nails were also a really fun block pattern. The little braid behind the ear takes the look from the rave to an outdoor festival vibe, with a unique neo-boho style oozing from the runway.
This is the ultimate example of picture-perfect curls at Blugirl. It's the luxe version of Ramen waves with uniform peaks and curves reminiscent of the 70s with a much more reigned-in chicness to it.
Dolce & Gabbana is the house to excess when it comes to glam, this season hitting another home run with their flowered headgear. This season though, the golden tiara headphones were such a spotlight piece, distracting from the gorgeous clothes with its singular wow factor. And you know... the makeup was pretty, too. D&G sure knows how to decorate a head though.
A slightly off-kilter take on the cat-eye at Elisabetta Franchi, a slight hint of a cut crease looked so cool. The red lip pairing is just a classic. We love an updated classic though, so the little subtle hits like this liner is such a cool look that anyone can steal straight from the runway.
Some fun looks at the Giamba show included tattoo-like illustrations on the models' faces. We love the little stars and moons!
All the models at Nicholas K sported a shiny gunmetal grey stripe of hair in their low side pony tails. We're guessing these are clip-in extensions since they're hidden underneath, but doesn't that look so cool as a hair accent to a simple style?
Bold brows and bold lips, will we ever tire of this pairing? No. The answer is never. Spotted at the Scervino and Trussardi shows, whether it's a deep violet or a throwback dark brown shade, the contrast looks vampy in a near-natural way.
