Our Favorite Looks From Milano Fashion Week AW 2015

By the time fashion week rolls around in Milan, our senses have been thoroughly overstimulated. That said, we were pleasantly surprised to see some really great looks from the Milan backstage. Not as crazy as London, but a little more oomph than New York, if we can glean anything from Milan Fashion Week this season it’s that beauty looks are best when not taken too seriously. The irreverent approach to beauty is as much refreshing as it is inspiring. Click through this slideshow of our favorite picks—everything from bold colors, perfectly curly 70s hair, blinged out hair accessories, and… face tattoos. It’s an eclectic mix, one we’re sure you’ll enjoy. Buon appetito!

