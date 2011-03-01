Milan Fashion Week Draws The Line

Amidst the chaos and drama that has occured around John Galliano and Dior, Milan has been quite the fashion week. Now that everyone has moved on to Paris and we look back on the week, one thing sticks out: those Italians certainly know how to draw outside the lines. At shows such as Dolce & Gabbana, Giorgio Armani and DSquared2 eye liner became a new statement, used in a variety of ways whether it be to transform a look into the mod 60s or 90s grunge.
Above are a few of the best backstage pics from the week, and a bit of inspiration and ideas for new ways to play with your simple black liner.
At D&G a thick line of black liquid liner was applied to the eyes, and turned upwards with a bit of a flick.
The rest of the face was kept clean and dewy so that all emphasis was on this thick, black line.
For DSquared2's wild west theme the liner was used in addition to the gold metallic shadow that was added all over the crease and into the corner.
The black liner was smudged underneath the eye as well, for a lived-in look.
At Giorgio Armani, they debuted my favorite liner look of the week. A thin line was drawn upwards on the top lash line and another thin line was drawn on the bottom, winging upwards.
Neither line met or were the same length, leaving an eye-catching gap at the edge of the eye.