Milan Fashion Week Draws The Line

Amidst the chaos and drama that has occured around John Galliano and Dior, Milan has been quite the fashion week. Now that everyone has moved on to Paris and we look back on the week, one thing sticks out: those Italians certainly know how to draw outside the lines. At shows such as Dolce & Gabbana, Giorgio Armani and DSquared2 eye liner became a new statement, used in a variety of ways whether it be to transform a look into the mod 60s or 90s grunge.

Above are a few of the best backstage pics from the week, and a bit of inspiration and ideas for new ways to play with your simple black liner.