Milan Fashion Week: Bright Lips, Cat Eyes & Fabric as Makeup

For those of you who weren’t keeping track (we don’t blame you, it gets a little overwhelming) fashion month has now moved on to Paris and while we may not have been in Milan for the spring shows, we were certainly admiring them from afar. While London brought us more color and just a few crazy beauty looks, Milan brought us looks that will be inspiring our makeup and hair routines come next spring.

We’ll of course be filling you in on the the looks that will work right now as soon as this month-long craziness wraps, but for now enjoy the gorgeousness that was Milan fashion week. Above you’ll find yourselves staring at matte lips, cat eyes (in brights and blacks!) and bold brows galore. Let us know your favorite looks below!