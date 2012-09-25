Milan Fashion Week: Bright Lips, Cat Eyes & Fabric as Makeup

For those of you who weren’t keeping track (we don’t blame you, it gets a little overwhelming) fashion month has now moved on to Paris and while we may not have been in Milan for the spring shows, we were certainly admiring them from afar. While London brought us more color and just a few crazy beauty looks, Milan brought us looks that will be inspiring our makeup and hair routines come next spring.
We’ll of course be filling you in on the the looks that will work right now as soon as this month-long craziness wraps, but for now enjoy the gorgeousness that was Milan fashion week. Above you’ll find yourselves staring at matte lips, cat eyes (in brights and blacks!) and bold brows galore. Let us know your favorite looks below!
Ethereal beauty, bold lips and cat eyes galore. Click through to see the rest of what Milan had in store for us!
Blugirl's ethereal beauty look was absolutely stunning -- the half-up style, topped off with a floral headband and a flushed cheek and pale pink lips makes us want spring right now.
Dolce &Gabbana's tribute to their love for Sicily was clear in their collection, and the radiant makeup look. Pat McGrath used coral shades and a red-brown lipstick to get the look, adding a flick of a cat eye to finish it off. Guido topped of the hair with a "rough updo" topped off with a colorful scarf.
DSquared2's dark rimmed eyes and pale lip worked with the full brows of the look.
The models at Gianfranco Ferre had lids that sparkled with metallics but the rest of the face was kept bare, drawing attention to the triangle, sleek part on top of their heads.
At Giorgio Armani makeup artist Linda Cantello created a thick streak of blue liner, smudged up into the lid.
The '60s inspired show at Gucci meant lashes for miles and center parts -- we loved.
Missoni's gorgeous, vibrant pink lip was the statement of the look at the spring 2013 show, but the half slicked-down hair, half natural hair certainly made it's own statement as well.
Moschino's half-up bouffants, shimmer shadow, red lips and bold brows were fun to see on the runway -- we're just not sure we'd combine ALL of that into one look ourselves.
The mix of yellow on the eyes and a stain of burgundy on the lips at Ports 1961 simply had us wanting more.
Prada's matte red lip and flipped ponytail (yes, that weird haircut is actually the ends of a ponytail) drew us in. But we must say, the lip is all we really want to take away from this.
Versus' sleek ponytails and colorful cat eyes were addictive -- especially paired with a nude lip to balance them out.
Makeup artist Peter Philips got creative at Fendi, using fabric swatches underneath the model's lower lash line.