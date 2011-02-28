Milan Fashion Week: The Bold And The Beautiful

Although we’re all obsessed with the Oscars today and Milan Fashion Week has taken a bit of a back burner, there are still a lot of great happenings uh, happening, across the ocean. From slicked back hair at Prada to double cat eyes at Giorgio Armani, we’ve seen a lot to get excited about. But luckily, we’ve also had a good dose of bold lip colors at the shows this past weekend, showing us all that we really need to brush up on our lip color application skills.

Above are our fave deep and dark lip shots from the past weekend. Enjoy!