Milan Fashion Week: The Bold And The Beautiful

Milan Fashion Week: The Bold And The Beautiful

Milan Fashion Week: The Bold And The Beautiful
Although we’re all obsessed with the Oscars today and Milan Fashion Week has taken a bit of a back burner, there are still a lot of great happenings uh, happening, across the ocean. From slicked back hair at Prada to double cat eyes at Giorgio Armani, we’ve seen a lot to get excited about. But luckily, we’ve also had a good dose of bold lip colors at the shows this past weekend, showing us all that we really need to brush up on our lip color application skills.

Above are our fave deep and dark lip shots from the past weekend. Enjoy!

For Gucci's 90th anniversary show, deep matte red lips and long black lashes were key to the look.

The rest of the face was kept clean and flawless, and a bit dewy.

At Jil Sander, we saw gorge color in the form of orange-y red lips and aqua liner.

The liner had a soft metallic sheen and is a very easy way to pull off both metallics, and color for the season.

At Missoni, the lip took a bit of a darker turn with a deep burgundy stain.

The eyes were rimmed with black liner but left without mascara, to keep all emphasis on the lips.

