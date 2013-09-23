Best Beauty Looks From Milan Fashion Week, and a Few That You Can Steal

Now that Milan Fashion Week is coming to a close and models, artists and editors alike are jetting off to Paris for possibly our favorite of the fashion week’s (and the last!) it’s time to take a look back on Milan, and all of the fabulous beauty looks that came through this season. While there were plenty, there were only a select few that we deemed “wearable” and even fewer that were actually wearable enough for the streets. We pulled out a few that we felt we had to gush over now, and a couple that we realized there just wouldn’t be any waiting until spring to try out.
From funky ways to wear your black eyeliner to gorgeous pink eyeshadow and blush combos (you can make it work!) there are plenty of new beauty looks to play with to keep your “usual” from getting too boring. Take a look at what has been going on on the runways in Milan, and get ready to mix up your look this season, and in the spring.
At Dolce and Gabbana, makeup artist Pat McGrath combined warm golden tones with rich apricot tones to complement the designers' Sicilian journey. The a combination of blushes to contour the cheeks with a touch of Classic Cream Lipstick in Bellisima (out in the spring) on the lips gave this a perfectly romantic look.
The makeup look at Aquilano gave "sleek" a whole new meaning. Not only was the hair side parted and slicked down, the lids were a gorgeous shade of red-bronze and also given a wet appearance.
At Blugirl, the flawless complexion of each models' skin was offset by a soft click of liner on the eyes (angled slightly upwards) to match the soft touch of volume in the hair.
At DSquared2, gorgeous, voluminous blowouts were complete with a brown smokey eye and a matte orange-red lip.
At Fendi, the girls donned bowl cut wigs, fur earrings and a "chemical peach" lip color from Make Up For Ever.
To get the look at Giorgio Armani, you have to be ready to go big or go home. The eyes were rimmed in a soft teal hue (and blended all the way up to the brow bone and out underneath the lower lash line). The rest of the face was kept bare, but paired with the faux hawk on top of the head, this was certainly not for the timid.
Just Cavalli showed us how to do the wet hair look properly – sleek, wet and pulled back into a knotted ponytail, makeup artists also rimmed the eyes in a dark black liner to give this surfer girl some edge.
The gorgeous makeup look created at Angelo Marani was simple, but just enough. With a touch of rose shadow on the lids, a soft contour of blush and perfectly tousled curls, this is the look we want for spring.
Missoni showed us a fun eyeliner look (that we may be copying for fall). Bringing the liner all the way in to the inner corners of the eye, the line stops just as it hits the pupil on the inside – but is still traced along the upper lash line. Easy to do, but different and fun.
At Versace, we fell in love with the gorgeous (and dark-lined) eyes with a slight wash of mascara. But the finishing touch was that lived-in blowout, with a touch of curl at the ends. The Versace girl looks like she knows how to have a bit of fun.