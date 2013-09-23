Best Beauty Looks From Milan Fashion Week, and a Few That You Can Steal

Now that Milan Fashion Week is coming to a close and models, artists and editors alike are jetting off to Paris for possibly our favorite of the fashion week’s (and the last!) it’s time to take a look back on Milan, and all of the fabulous beauty looks that came through this season. While there were plenty, there were only a select few that we deemed “wearable” and even fewer that were actually wearable enough for the streets. We pulled out a few that we felt we had to gush over now, and a couple that we realized there just wouldn’t be any waiting until spring to try out.

From funky ways to wear your black eyeliner to gorgeous pink eyeshadow and blush combos (you can make it work!) there are plenty of new beauty looks to play with to keep your “usual” from getting too boring. Take a look at what has been going on on the runways in Milan, and get ready to mix up your look this season, and in the spring.

More From Beauty High:

New York Fashion Week Trend Report: 10 Trends to Know Now

Tricks to Pulling Off a Burgundy Lip For Fall

10 of the Best Tips From Pros We Learned Backstage at Fashion Week

