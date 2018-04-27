Mila Kunis’ New Haircut is Exactly What We Need for Spring

Spring is here and for some, that means it’s time for a hair change. Even if it’s not dramatic, a little extra something can make a big difference and right now, we’re taking notes from Mila Kunis. While her latest trim and styling doesn’t radically change her look, it does add new life to her already gorgeous head of hair.

On Thursday night, the “Bad Moms” actress revealed her upgraded ‘do at CinemaCon in Las Vegas. And although her hairstylist, Chad Wood, didn’t change much from her previous look, he did relieve her of dead ends and enhanced the A-Line feature. By chopping a little off, the hair becomes lighter, alive, and ready to be shown off.

We’re vibing with the S-wave shape of her bob, too, which can easily be achieved with a flat iron, and kept intact with a smoothing styler.