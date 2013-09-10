This Trick Makes a Sleek Hairstyle Way More Flattering

We’ve been seeing sleek ponytails all over the runways this Fashion Week, but the slicked back look can be tricky to pull off for those of us not blessed with model bone structure. Of course, a couple little adjustments can make all the difference when it comes to flattering your face shape — and Mila Kunis‘ ponytail from last night’s appearance at the Toronto International Film Festival is proof. Hair stylist Mara Roszak created Kunis’ look, a super sleek ponytail just like the ones we saw at shows like Jason Wu and Cushnie et Ochs, but with one key difference: volume.

“Because I wanted to maintain some volume in Mila’s hair, I prepped the hair with L’Oréal Elnett heat spray volume and blew it dry with a round brush,” Roszak explained (the heat spray is only available in Europe for now; try L’Oréal Paris Studio Line Pumping Volume Spritz, $4.99, lorealparisusa.com, for a similar effect).

“Parting the hair in the center, I then gently teased the crown of her hair for slight volume at the crown.”

To create the perfect shape, Roszak pulled the hair back in two sections: “I then sectioned the front of the hair (in front of the ears) off and gathered the hair into a low pony tail and secured with an elastic. Then pulled the sides back and wrapped them around the pony and secured with bobby pins.”

The effect? The ponytail has a polished look, but without the flatness that can sometimes look harsh and unflattering. It’s a win-win!

