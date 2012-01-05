Mila Kunis Named The New Face of Christian Dior

Photo © Kevan Brooks/AdMedia/Retna Ltd.



Mila Kunis is the new face of Christian Dior.

The Black Swan actress has been signed up by the French fashion house to front its spring fashion campaign, which has been shot by Mikael Jansson.

“Mila Kunis is a very talented young actress; she embodies the true modern woman,” said deputy general manager at Dior, Delphine Arnault. “Her

performance in Black Swan was remarkable. She is very gifted. We are

looking forward to a long relationship with her.”

Kunis, 28, says she is still in the process of learning about fashion but has

always been a huge fan of Dior’s designs.

She told WWD, “I’m honestly just learning about fashion. In my daily life, I

don’t wear the most feminine pieces. But I love to feel feminine when I’m on

the red carpet. I find that Dior is an incredibly grounded house. I always

thought what Dior does is so sophisticated, feminine and beautiful.”

Last year, the French fashion house dismissed its Creative Director, John Galliano, after he was caught inebriated on camera, making racist remarks at a restaurant. With Kunis as the new face of the company, it appears as though Dior is looking to move forward with the brand in a positive image.