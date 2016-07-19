Mila Kunis May or May Not Have Chopped Her Hair into a Chin-Length Bob

It used to be that you either had a bob hairstyle or did not have one; there was no in between. But in an age increasingly fond of pulling the ol’ omg just got a pixie cut haha jk Instagram fake-out, it helps to approach these seemingly major hair changes with a healthy dose of skepticism. Take, for example, Mila Kunis, who rolled up to the “Bad Moms” premiere in NYC last night with a “haircut” full of lies.

Though it would appear that Kunis, who is currently expecting her second child fathered by celebrity male Ashton Kutcher, chopped much of her hair off into a wavy chin-grazing bob, your eyes deceive you: According to revelers who also attended the event, the rest of it was merely tucked under into the style and pinned in place to create the illusion of a cut. That’s a classic faux bob for ya.