TikTok Favorite MUA Mikayla Nogueira’s Makeup Collection Is Finally Here

In just over a year, Mikayla Nogueira went from a few thousand followers on TikTok to 5.7 million. Her rise to beauty fame is thanks in part to her honest makeup reviews, bubbly personality with that thick Massachusetts accent and her artistry. This weekend, she heads to Los Angeles to launch the Mikayla Nogueira x Glamlite collection, her first-ever beauty collab.

“I want people to fall in love with makeup again,” Nogueira said in her TikTok announcement. “Makeup is so powerful in the way that it allows for self-expression, and that it’s meant for everyone, whether you’re a beginner or you’re someone that’s been around the block and you really know what you’re doing.”

She chose Glamlite because it’s a WOC-owned indie brand that has supported her since the beginning of her journey. “All the big brands always get the spotlight,” she said on TikTok. “I want to work with a company who I know truly cares about their products, their customers and their formulas. Glamlite was the perfect fit.”

The collection includes a 30-pan eyeshadow palette with 17 ultra-pigmented mattes and 13 shimmers for $42. Shade names are so Mikayla, like What’s Poppin’ and Immaculate. (IYKYK.) There’s also the Mikayla Poppin’ Highlighter for $14, lip gloss set with the shades Mahket, Wicked and Hot Mess for $28, as well as two 3D faux lashes for $12 each.

The entire collection drops June 13 at 8 a.m. PST on the Glamlite website. These types of lines go fast and we’re sure a ton of Nogueira’s almost six million followers have already set their alarms. So be sure to get up early and game-plan what you want.