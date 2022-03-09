These Pimple Patches Work ‘In a Few Hours’ & They’re 25% Off During SkinStore’s Massive Sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Everyone’s experienced last-minute pimples that pop up out of nowhere. Like that one time a swelling blemish made its debut in the middle of your forehead the morning of your dinner date. Or that other time a painful spot showed up the night before your job interview. Instead of sulking and giving up on trying to fix things, whip out a sheet of pimple patches.

There are many brands to choose from, but one you should definitely check out is Hero Cosmetics’ Mighty Patch. The dots are made of 100 percent hydrocolloid, a plant-based gel that sucks all of the gunk out of blemishes.

Whether you’re trying to get rid of a pimple before an important event, can’t stop picking at a painful spot or want to prevent your blemish from being exposed to outside germs, Mighty Patch does the trick. Give the acne patch six hours to work its magic on your pimple and soon enough your spot looks a whole lot less swollen and noticeable.

“These are the only pimple patches I’ve used that actually work on my skin,” wrote one reviewer. “In a few hours, my pimples are practically gone. It doesn’t irritate my skin and it leaves behind no scars. I love these things.”

For a limited time only, grab your box of 36 Mighty Patch acne dots for 25 percent off at SkinStore and say goodbye to inflamed blemishes. Just be sure to enter code CELEBRATE at checkout. What’s more, if you spend over $150 at SkinStore’s 25th Anniversary Sale, you’ll receive a 13-piece beauty bag that includes products from Dr. Dennis Gross, Dermalogica and more.

Hero Cosmetics’ hydrocolloid acne patches are simple. They don’t have any superfluous ingredients or tiny spikes in them. Instead, they include a single ingredient, hydrocolloid, for protecting pimples and helping to speed up the healing process. And by speeding up, we mean overnight. Stick them on your spots right before hitting the hay. When morning arrives, you should notice a huge improvement.

These are great for preventing acne scars, too. If you can’t help yourself from picking and popping your pimples, plant one of these acne dots on the targeted area and you’ll stop yourself from poking at your blemish. This also helps with keeping external germs away from your pimple, which is great since you don’t want to accidentally aggravate it even more.

Mighty Patch works for all skin types and is also cruelty-free, vegan-friendly and drug-free.

“Where have these patches been all my life?” wrote one shopper. “I put them on at night and it literally pulls all the yucky stuff out and adheres to the patch when removed the next morning. Finally, something to get rid of that pop up pimple OVERNIGHT! Thank you to my blemish heros!”

The patches are already nearly invisible, but for an even more camouflaged look, opt for Mighty Patch Invisible+. You can easily wear them to the grocery store or on a flight without anyone noticing.

And if you’d prefer more coverage, go for Mighty Patch Surface. Instead of tiny dots, they’re larger rectangles for larger areas, like your back, chin and cheeks.

Stop picking at your pimples and making them even worse when you can just apply Hero Cosmetics’ Mighty Patches. They’re true life savers when it comes to vanishing last-second spots and helping them heal faster.