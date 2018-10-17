6 Incredible Women to Look Out for This Election Season

If we’re being honest, it’s not a great time to be a woman in America. Yes, things really started to go downhill on Nov. 8, 2016, but that was only the beginning. It’s been less than a week since Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh was confirmed and sworn in, which sent a strong message from Republicans to survivors of sexual violence that they don’t matter.
Not only that, but the appointment of Kavanaugh, who is staunchly anti-abortion, means that Roe v. Wade is under threat and may be overturned or nullified. And that’s just one of many policies that would be detrimental to women’s reproductive and sexual health.
Yes, things are pretty grim right now, but there is some hope. The upcoming midterm elections on Nov. 6, 2018, are our chance to put into office progressive candidates who are committed to maintaining and improving our access to sexual and reproductive health care.
If you haven’t registered to vote already, there may still be time, depending on where you live. Either way, you should get to know these candidates and give them your support whenever possible.
Ayanna Pressley
Ayanna Pressley, who is running for the Congressional seat for Massachusetts’ seventh district, does not face a Republican opponent, meaning that she will likely become the state's first Black Congresswoman.
Her platform—which she refers to has her "equity agenda" features health care as a top priority, including passing Medicare-for-all, ensuring access to health care for the LGBTQ community and repealing the Hyde Amendment to protect a woman's right to choose.
As a survivor of sexual violence, Pressley understands the work that needs to be done in that area and will be an advocate for survivors everywhere.
Rashida Tlaib
Rashida Tlaib is the Democratic nominee for Congress in Michigan's 13th District. A Palestinian-American, Muslim and mother, Tlaib previously served in the Michigan State House of Representatives from 2008 to 2014 and left because of term limits.
She also supports Medicare-for-all and has been a major public health advocate in Detroit by implementing policies like preventing lead poisoning in children and securing funding for free community health clinics.
Stacey Abrams
Stacey Abrams is running for governor of Georgia and has already amassed some impressive supporters, like President Barack Obama, Vice President Joe Biden, President Jimmy Carter and actor Debra Messing. If elected, she would be the first Black female governor in America.
Her plans for health care include expanding Medicaid in Georgia and lowering premiums, protecting a woman's right to choose and funding more mental health services.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
If you've only heard of one person on this list, it's probably Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who made national news when she defeated Congressman Joe Crowley in the Democratic primary in June 2018.
The 28-year-old from the Bronx identifies as a democratic socialist, and her platform includes issues like Medicare-for-all and access to safe, legal, affordable abortion, birth control and family planning services as well as access to adequate, affordable prenatal and postnatal care for all people, regardless of income, location or education.
Lupe Valdez
After serving four terms as sheriff of Dallas County, Lupe Valdez is ready for her next step: becoming the governor of the state of Texas.
If elected, she would become the state’s first openly gay and Latinx governor. After living for a period of her life without health care, she understands how stressful and dangerous it can be and promises to work to make medical care widely available.
Deb Haaland
Deb Haaland is the Democratic nominee for New Mexico’s first Congressional district, and if elected will become the first Native American woman to serve in Congress.
She believes that health care is a human right and will work to ensure everyone has the access they need, especially women of color, people from lower-income areas and other marginalized populations.
