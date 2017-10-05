Busy Philipps Dyed Michelle Williams’s Hair Millennial Pink and It Was Amazing

In case you haven’t heard (or aren’t a viewer of Busy Philipps‘s widely acclaimed Instagram stories), Philipps’s best friend, Michelle Williams, has a millennial pink pixie cut. But Williams’s pink hair isn’t just any pink hair—it was dyed by Philipps herself when the two were drunk on wine last night.

Documenting the entire process on her Instagram stories, Philipps began by announcing that Michelle, curled up in a bathrobe in the stars’ hotel room, was about to go pink. “We’re going to dye her hair pink. What do you think?” Philipps asked her followers, holding up a container of pink hair dye.

The next clip shows the ladies in the bathroom as Philipps prepares to lather the pink hair dye (which she calls “pink slime”) on Williams’s platinum blonde pixie cut. The first attempt goes poorly with Williams squealing and dodging Philipps’s hand.

Philipps then tells her followers that the hair dye’s instructions say to leave it in for 20 minutes. After some bickering, with Williams negotiating to leave the dye in for only “one minute,” Philipps finally puts the first touch of pink in her friend’s hair. After a clip of Philipps massaging the dye into Williams’s hair, the story continues with the two ladies sipping glasses of white wine while waiting for the color to settle.

“Michelle’s hair is going to be perfectly millennial pink,” Philipps says.

“I want everything to be pink,” Williams replies.

The next clip shows a naked Williams, her hair fully washed out with a tint of millennial pink, sleepily curling up next to Philipps in bed. “Michelle’s hair is slightly pink and so cute,” Philipps says. “And look at it, she’s like a little nymph asleep next to me. Listen, People mag.”

If Philipps’s Instagram stories prove anything, it’s that we not only want to get wine-drunk with her, but we also want her to be our personal hairdresser.