Get Michelle Williams’ Pretty-In-Pink Makeup Look

Photo: © Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images for CMT

At the New York premiere of Blue Valentine, Michelle Williams accentuated her platinum blond pixie with a palette of creamy pink shades. Makeup artist Jeanine Lobell created Michelle’s fresh, modern look. To find out how to get it, just keep reading.

Eyes: Start by lining the eyes with a soft brown eyeliner. While Lobell used the Ombres Perlées de Chanel Palette, which isn’t available until January, you can re-create the look yourself with similar shades. Start by applying a pale ivory color from lash line to brow. Then, use a pink shade on the crease and a gray shade smudged on the lid and lash line. Tip: add a little gray to the lower lash line to help frame the eyes. Top off with black mascara; Lobell used Kevyn Aucoin Curling Mascara.

Cheeks and Lips: Lobell used Chanel’s Powder Blush in Rose Petale, a soft pink, on Michelle’s cheeks. Chanel’s Rouge Coco Lip Color in Jersey Rose (coming in January) brought it all together.

