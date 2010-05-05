Michelle Trachtenberg Dishes On Getting Gorgeous For Red Carpet Events

Photo: Scott Kirkland INFevents.com

Have you ever wondered how celebs manage to look so effortless and at ease on the red carpet? Sure, having a glam squad and racks of designer clothes at your fingertips can’t hurt, but sometimes it’s the little rituals and routines that help make all the difference. Red carpet pro and Mercy star Michelle Trachtenberg tells us how she gets ready for a big event. Read on for her beauty tips and her get gorgeous essentials!

Put Your Best Face Forward

I use facialist Kate Somerville‘s products the night before an event to make sure my skin is glowing and hydrated. The day of, I use Armani Luminous Silk Foundation to give me a camera-ready look.

Smile For The Camera

On the red carpet, your smile is everything; it’s the secret to making every photo a great one. In the days leading up to a big event on and off the red carpet, I use the new Crest and Oral-B 3D White collection to give me a smile that stands out. The new strips and paste are my secret smile weapons.

On-The-Go Essentials

I always carry my favorite gloss, Stila‘s Lip Glaze in Vanilla, my BlackBerry and an eyelash curler in my purse at red carpet events.

Relax and Restore

The night before a big red carpet event, I’ll take a bath using Molton Brown’s Warming Eucalyptus Shower Gel. It makes for a relaxing night’s sleep and a beautiful morning.

Let the Music Play

When getting ready for a big event, I listen to upbeat pop music like Lady Gaga, Madonna or Britney Spears. I love preparing for an event in a positive, energetic way.



Accessorize Your Life

Jewelry can make or break an outfit! Currently, I am loving the jewelry I design with Coach for their Poppy Collection the accessories are girly and fun, yet sophisticated at the same time and perfect for spring.

