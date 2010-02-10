Michelle Phan: YouTube Star Signed by Lancôme

Twenty-two-year old Michelle Phan, professional makeup artist and rising YouTube sensation, has just been announced as Lancomes official video artist, reports WWD. The decision would make Lancme the first beauty brand to sign a social media figure.

Although WWD could not reach executives for comment, inside sources say that Phan will produce videos featuring Lancme products. Just take a quick look at the Florida natives channel, which counts 541,054 subscribers; theres no question about why she was chosen. Her 82 videos, which average 1 million views each, have covered makeup tutorials with themes ranging from Lady Gaga (see below) to Sailor Moon looks.

Phan, who states on her YouTube channel that she originally wanted to become a dermatologist, actively seeks feedback from viewers through her Twitter and Facebook page. It seems that Phan has mastered the tricks of social networking, as WWD reports that her YouTube page has surpassed that of British makeup star and fellow YouTube alumni Lauren Luke. Luke, who has recently launched her own makeup line and published her own book, has 32,682 subscribers, 234 videos, and 69,674,340 views.

Michelle Phan and Lauren Luke aren’t YouTube’s only resident makeup gurus. Check out three others below that are making waves on the online makeup scene.

Blair (juicystar07):

Voted #6 for YouTube’s most subscribed guru of all time, Blair, otherwise known as juicystar07, seems to be making a new name for herself. Although her list of 248,035 subscribers may not compete with Phan or Luke, her ability to experiment with bold looks has been a hit with fans old and new.

Kandee Johnson:

L.A.-based makeup artist Kandee Johnson seems to be grabbing attention outside of YouTube. In June of last year, Johnson won ELLE‘s first Video Star title. Every Monday afternoon, ELLE awards $250 worth of beauty products to the user with the most votes. ELLE called Johnson’s technique “effortless,” comparing it to Commes des Garons. Above, Johnson demonstrates how to channel your inner Megan Fox.

Ann Lee (anneorshine):

It seems that ELLE users know how to spot potential. Ann Lee, otherwise known as anneorshine on YouTube, is another winner of ELLE‘s Video Star contest. Although Lee is fairly new to YouTube, having just joined in July, we’re excited to see her future uploads.

