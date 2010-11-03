Michelle Phan Hits 1 Million YouTube Subscribers

In today’s tech driven world, fame is no longer just about how many albums you sell or about your box office numbers. It’s all about that online connection. Just take it from YouTube beauty sensation Michelle Phan, who broke records today when she hit the 1 million subscriber mark. The milestone means that the Lancme video makeup artist now has more of a YouTube following than Lady Gaga, Kim Kardashian and Taylor Swift combined!

Being the most popular woman on YouTube is no small feat, but it’s no surprise when you consider the cult-like following that Phan has developed in the past three years. It seems that every video the 23-year-old Florida native creates turns into YouTube gold. Her most popular tutorial (to date) is proof of that success, hitting over 22 million views. If you aren’t one of those 22 million people, then check out the Lady Gaga Poker Face Tutorial below.