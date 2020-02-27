Watch Michelle Phan Chop Her “Insecurities and Dead Weight” Into to a Chic Bob

If you’ve ever wanted to take the plunge and get a bob but were nervous about the actual, you know, cutting part, try watching Michelle Phan get her bob haircut first. You’ll see it’s really just hair and it can make you feel lighter in more ways than one. “Chopped off all my insecurities and dead weight. Certified bad bitch now,” wrote the beauty entrepreneur on Instagram. She captioned a video of the actual cutting process and it’s satisfying AF.

Phan visited Miju Salon in Los Angeles so James Miju could give her a chic asymmetrical bob. This wasn’t a few inches. It looks like half a foot of hair hit the floor but she didn’t look nervous at all. In fact, she looks excited and ready for the change. As Phan implied with her caption, it seems she has been hiding behind her long hair. It happens. You get so used to a specific look, it almost becomes your identity.

It might just seem like hair but a big change like this can give you the kick you need to ask for a promotion, sign a lease to an apartment or, if you’re Phan, launch a bunch of new beauty products under your own brand. Her gorgeous makeup in the above video is her own stuff: Em Cosmetics. She’s wearing Lip Cloud and Heaven’s Glow Radiant Veil Blush in Faded Clementine. The golden tangerine hues look amazing on everyone and the set is already sold out. (You can get each piece alone, below). Bad bitch, indeed.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.