News: Michelle Obama Highlights Her Hair; Kate Middleton Loses Baby Weight Like Magic

Michelle Obama

Michelle Obama showed off new honey-colored highlights this week.
Photo: Getty Images

Michelle Obama has changed up her hairstyle with face-framing honey colored highlights. Pretty! — via The Cut

Kate Middleton stepped out looking svelte just five weeks after giving birth, and now a source is saying the Duchess has “hardly done anything to lose the weight.” Must be nice! — via Us Weekly

Facebook has made its company color into a nail polish shade called Social Butterfly Blue. The polish is only available at the company’s Menlo Park campus in California. — via SheFinds

What makeup artist? Diane Kruger does her own makeup for appearances, the actress told DuJour magazine. — via PopSugar Beauty

Beauty editors reveal the hair, makeup and nail trends they’re dying to try this Fashion Week. — via Beauty High

