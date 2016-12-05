Michelle Obama Just Got the Sleek Lob You’ve Always Wanted

Michelle Obama is queen. Like, aside from her insanely important goals of battling childhood obesity and ensuring quality education for girls and women around the world, the FLOTUS has been a stalwart of style risks and beauty changes that, over the last eight years, have solidified her position as a modern style icon. And being the Michelle Obama we know and love, she decided to leave the White House with a bang—or, more specifically, a ridiculously sleek, blunt lob.



Yes, you Cecily Strongs of the world, we know that reporting on Michelle Obama’s hair “is not journalism,” but we can’t help that her lob is essentially the cut of our hair dreams, so deal with it. At a White House holiday party this weekend, FLOTUS debuted a super-shiny, center-parted haircut with blunt layers, the work of hairstylist Johnny Wright.

Yup—gorgeous. To get the look at home, become FLOTUS, get your own Johnny Wright, and boom; you’re covered. Or, take Michelle Obama’s picture to your stylist, ask for blunt, shoulder-skimming layers, and be prepared to flat-iron it every single day with a straightening spray, like Organix Ever Straight Brazilian Keratin Spray, and a powerful straightener, like the T3 SinglePass Compact Iron. Or, just marvel at her hair from afar for the next seven weeks, and accept that FLOTUS is on another level of cool.