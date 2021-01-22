OMG—Michelle Obama And I Use The Same $16 Mascara

It’s been days since President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris’ inauguration and I still haven’t stopped thinking about former First Lady Michelle Obama’s look. She slayed from head to toe, from the monochromatic plum suit to the silk press. “Laid” was even trending on Twitter at one point. Because she was wearing a mask, we got to see her gorgeous eyes pop with major lashes. And now we know how her makeup artist achieved the look. Obama was wearing Glossier mascara and with a set of false lashes and you can buy them both to get the glam look at home.

According to the former First Lady’s longtime makeup artist Carl Ray, Obama’s full lashes are thanks to Glossier Lash Slick Mascara ($16 at Glossier). The formula features fibers that coat the lashes and lengthen them without clumps. It’s a super wearable mascara for everyday makeup looks—especially during this low-key, at-home time.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Although Lash Slick is a great mascara, it might actually be too natural-looking for a major event. That’s why Ray also applied a set of Lilly Lashes. We don’t know the exact pair but there are a bunch of options available at Sephora.

In an interview with Elle, Ray shared some other products he used that made his client’s eyes the focal point of the glam look. He used the Viseart 01 Eyeshadow Palette’s ($80 at Sephora) neutral matte shades on her lids and Pat McGrath Labs’ EyeDolls Eyeshadow in Divine Mink ($12.50 at Pat McGrath) to the center of her lids. To finish, he used two different black eyeliners. First, the Pat McGrath Labs Permagel Eyeliner in Xtreme Black ($28 at Sephora) with Fenty Flyliner Longwear Liquid Eyeliner ($22 at Sephora) on top.

The result? A look that can’t be topped.