Michelle Obama Just Slayed the Graphic Winged Eyeliner of My Dreams

No matter how hard I try, no matter how good I get at makeup, I can’t seem to pull off a heavy, dramatic winged eyeliner look. I didn’t expect a former first lady to completely slay the graphic eyeliner I dream about but when it’s someone as cool and stunning as Michelle Obama, it’s actually not at all surprising. Obama is on tour for her new book, The Light We Carry, and she’s never looked better.

On Friday, December 2, Obama hit the stage in Atlanta wearing a seriously chic palmer//harding leather jacket and pants, Reiss tank, badass Stuart Weitzman boots and Grace Lee jewelry, styled by Meredith Koop. Hairstylist Njeri Radway was responsible for her gorge box braids and high bun. But we’re talking about the makeup here, right? It’s all just so good, I can’t keep track.

Makeup artist Carl Ray was on glam, which featured that killer winged eyeliner, glowy skin, bold brows and a pop-of-color lip.

The best part? He revealed exactly what he used on the former first lady so we can all attempt her look at home. To get the bronze and black cat eye look, he used two Beauty Pie products. “I love working with the Beauty Pie Precision Liquid Eyeliner,” Ray said in a statement. “It’s so precise and glides on effortlessly. It’s smooth and long lasting — both things I look for in an eyeliner! The Wondercolour Longwear Cream Shadow Stick in Copperini is its perfect partner.”

Ray tagged more of our favorite makeup brands, such as Pat McGrath Labs, Anastasia Beverly Hills and Fenty Beauty but we’re going to have to wait until he continues to reveal what he used on where. We especially need details on that bright pink lip, something we haven’t seen her wear very often — and it looks good.