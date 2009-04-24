Michael Kors Unveils New Scent, Very Hollywood

In today’s WWD, there is a story about Michael Kors’ new scent, Very Hollywood. The eau de parfum, which is the designer’s third fragrance franchise after Michael and Island, is slated for release in September.

“Hollywood glamour is the ultimate escape. It is an emotional pull, no matter what your age —; which gave us the idea for this fragrance. Everyone needs a little escape these days,” Kors told WWD in an interview this week.

The new fragrance, which is a sophisticated floral, has top notes that consist of mandarin and iced bergamot. The heart of Very Hollywood is wet jasmine, ylang-ylang, raspberry and gardenia, and the drydown is comprised of Italian orris, creamy amber, soft white moss and vetiver. As for the bottle, it’s glass molded to suggest the flashbulbs of Fifties and Sixties photography. Outer packaging is a rich coral with a shagreen texture and a gold border; the Very Hollywood moniker (in a font inspired by the Beverly Hills Hotel) is also in gold.

“I want women to have that boudoir moment. The texture of the packaging, the bottle —; they’re all very opulent and glam, with an architectural edge,” said the designer, “This is the most glamorous, indulgent scent we’ve ever done.”

Very Hollywood will be available in three sizes- 1 oz., 1.7 oz., and 3.4 oz.- and retails for $45, $65 and $85.