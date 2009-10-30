Michael Kors Hollywood Fragrance Leads to Makeup Line As Well

Michael Kors has to be the busiest designer of all time. After tackling the fashion industry by creating timeless collections, reality TV as a judge on one of our all time favorites, Project Runway, and the fragrance industry just this past September, Kors is introducing his latest collection–a cosmetics line with Estee Lauder. Considering the genius it takes to have succeeded in all his previous endeavors, it seems very plausible that his cosmetics line will give us a new outlet for our Michael Kors worship.

The 19-piece collection, Very Hollywood, is described as ideal for “someone who understands luxury, someone who wants quality,” says Estee Lauder senior VP Aerin Lauder. Kors himself is no stranger to luxury. Creating a cosmetics line that is translatable from runway glam to everyday wearability is not an easy feat. This January, we can all look forward to finding our perfect match within Kors’ Bel Air Beige and Rodeo Pink color collections.