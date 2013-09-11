Michael Kors Shows Off What His New Makeup Line Can Do Backstage at Fashion Week

Michael Kors is generally known for his fresh, carefree yet always somewhat sporty take on beauty. But, with his recent launch of a beauty line, we were excited to see what he would produce for his Spring 2014 runway show. He didn’t disappoint, enlisting the talent of makeup artist Dick Page, hairstylist Orlando Pita and manicurist Jin Soon Choi. Page noted that since the clothes have such a heavy 1940s inspiration he could have easily gone in that direction, but instead wanted to keep everything fresh and clean, so they chose to have every element of the face very polished and detailed. He used one of Kors’ new lip colors, “Dame,” which is a berry color and applied it on each girl’s lips, but then blotted and reapplied so it looked more like a tint. This particular color is Page’s favorite product from the entire Kors beauty collection, noting that it is completely universal and works on everyone’s skin tone.

To complete the look, Page combined two of the bronzers (because no Michael Kors girl would be finished without a bronzer) and gave her a fresh glow on the apples of her cheeks. For the hair, Orlando Pita created a carefree style based on summer romance – something a girl would toss up after a long night out dancing. The result was a low bun (with a lot of texture) that allowed for soft pieces to fall in model’s faces. Pita first put silicone in the hair, and then used Osis Dust It Powder to soak up some of the greasiness from the silicone and to make the hair chunkier and create more of a thickness. He then twisted it back into a bun and pinned loosely.

For the nails, Jin Soon Choi used Michael Kors’ nail polish in Hint, which she described as a “foundation nude.” She wanted a color that worked on all different skin tones but still looked as if it were a skin tone nude, and she said this was the perfect shade when applied in two coats.

Image by Rachel Adler

