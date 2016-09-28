5 Not-So-Obvious Ways to Use Micellar Water

The obsession of editors, bloggers, and makeup artists alike, micellar water is most often lauded for its stellar makeup-removing capabilities. A triple threat that cleanses, tones, and moisturizes via oil molecules that attach to and dissolve dirt, it’s likely earned a permanent spot in your beauty cabinet.

If, however, you’re only using it to wipe away your lipstick and eyeshadow before bedtime, we have five more reasons to stock up. Yes, your favorite makeup remover has way more utility than you think.

As a Fragrance Remover

It’s a common scenario: You intend to spritz on just a touch of perfume, but put too much pressure on the bottle and are suddenly that person who gives everyone they encounter a headache. When a full-on shower isn’t an option, a micellar water–soaked cotton pad will remove all traces of your fragrance with just a few swipes.

To Clean Your Makeup Brushes

Routinely swathed over your skin and any products that you put on it, makeup brushes should be cleaned weekly. You can do this by swirling your brushes in a cup filled with about two inches of micellar water, and leaving them to dry on a hand towel.

To Remove Makeup Stains

Before you reach for a detergent pen to get rid of that foundation on your collar, dab the stain with a cotton ball and a few drops of micellar water. Fresh smudges should lift relatively quickly. Note that this isn’t recommended for delicate fabrics like silk or lace, but cotton shirts and denim are fair game.

For Taking Off False Lashes

Wearing faux lashes always comes with the risk of removing them on your own when you take them off, so it’s best to use a product that aids the process by softening the adhesive. Can you guess what works perfectly for this?

For Washing Your Hands

If hand sanitizers tend to dry out your skin, micellar water is a solid alternative for cleaning your hands in a pinch. Simply pour a bit in your palms, rub your hands together, and forget you ever touched that subway pole.