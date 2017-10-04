StyleCaster
5 Micellar Water Hacks That Will Simplify Your Beauty Routine

Celia Shatzman
by
Photo: Getty Images

We’ve got five more reasons to love the miracle that is micellar water. Since it became one of the biggest French beauty imports to hit stateside, everyone from beauty bloggers to It girls can’t get enough of the magical makeup remover.

Oh, and in case you’re wondering what a micelle is, it’s an oil molecule that acts like a magnet to lift dirt, oil, makeup and impurities away from the skin. And since it’s a no-rinse cleanser, that makes it even easier to use. (Hello, lazy bedtime routine!)

Just when you thought it couldn’t get any better, there are actually more underrated ways to use it.

Cleaning Your Vanity

Does your bathroom sink look like Sephora in the middle of a busy day? That’s okay—sometimes ours does, too. Next time you accidentally shatter an eyeshadow quad or get carried away with dusting bronzer, soak a cotton pad or ball in micellar water to tidy up the mess.

 

Fixing Makeup Mistakes

We’re all for experimenting, but sometimes that winged eyeliner or bold lip isn’t quite on point. Dip a Q-tip in micellar water and apply it wherever you want to erase your handy work. It’s also great for smoothing out jagged lines.

Refreshing Your Skin

Yes, facial mists are great and all, but if you’ve run out, micellar water is a good replacement in a pinch. For all over rehydration, pour some into a small spray bottle and spritz away. Stash it in your gym bag for a post-workout refresher when there isn’t time to wash your face.

 

Erasing Self-Tanner

Orange hands are a dead giveaway you got carried away with the faux glow. Rub some micellar water into your mitts and streaky spots to lift up the pigment.

 

Removing Makeup Stains

When you notice foundation creeping onto your collar before a big meeting, whip out a bottle of micellar water and gently spot-clean the area. Without rubbing too hard—which could damage the fabric—it should come right out. But if it’s a delicate material (think silk), you’re better off skipping this trick entirely. Unsure if it’s safe? Do a spot test first on the inside of the garment. This can work on plenty of other fabrics and stains, so it might be time to tackle that spot on your couch.

 

Need some micellar water to put these tricks to the test? These are a few of our favorites.

1 of 12
STYLECASTER | Best Micellar Waters | IT Cosmetics Miracle Water
IT Cosmetics Miracle Water 3-in-1 Glow Tonic

$38, at It Cosmetics

Photo: It Cosmetics
Burt's Bees Micellar Water
Burt’s Bees Micellar Cleansing Water

$12, at Burt's Bees

YSL Micellar Water
Yves Saint Laurent Beauté Top Secrets Toning & Cleansing Micellar Water

$40, at YSL Beauty US

Photo: YSL Beauty
Garnier Micellar Water
Garnier SkinActive All-in-One Mattifying Micellar Cleansing Water

$8.99, at Garnier USA

Photo: Garnier
STYLECASTER | Best Micellar Waters | Simple Water Boost Micellar Water
Simple Water Boost Micellar Water

$8.99, at Target

Photo: Target
STYLECASTER | Best Micellar Waters | La Roche-Posay Micellar Water Gel
La Roche-Posay Make-up Remover Micellar Water Gel

$20, at La-Roche Posay

Photo: La Roche-Posay
STYLECASTER | Best Micellar Waters | Yes To Cotton Comforting Micellar Cleansing Water
Yes To Cotton Comforting Micellar Cleansing Water

$8.99, at Ulta

Photo: Yes To
By Terry Micellar Water
By Terry Micellar Water Cleanser

$55, Barneys

Photo: By Terry
L'Oreal Micellar Water
L’Oréal Paris Micellar Cleansing Water

$9.99, at L'Oreal Paris USA

Photo: L’Oréal Paris
STYLECASTER | Best Micellar Waters | Erborian Cleansing Micellar Water
Erborian Cleansing Micellar Water

$26, Sephora

Photo: Erborian Cleansing Micellar Water
STYLECASTER | Best Micellar Waters | Le Couvent des Minimes Micellar Water
Le Couvent des Minimes Loving Care For the Face 3 in 1 Micellar Water

$19, Amazon

Photo: Le Couvent des Minimes
STYLECASTER | Best Micellar Waters | Gülsha Soothing Rose Micellar Water
Gülsha Soothing Rose Micellar Water

$22, Bigelow Chemists

Photo: Gülsha

