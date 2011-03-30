Miami’s Best Beauty Hot Spots From A Gilt City Curator

Since it’s currently raining and freezing on the East coast, dreaming about warm weather is the only thing that is getting us through (or depressing us more). For all of you that are either lucky enough to live in the South, or planning your weekend trip there, Gilt City Curator Luisa Jimenez has picked out her favorite beauty spots to head to while you’re there.



Luisa Jimenez is a Curator for Gilt City Miami, a subsidiary of Gilt Groupe. Originally from Cali, Colombia, Luisa is a connoisseur of wine. Fluent in Spanish and conversational in Portuguese, Luisa joins Gilt City from the publishing world, previously working as a Sales and Marketing Manager for Vogue, Rolling Stone, and Vanity Fair magazines in New York. Luisas favorite Gilt City sale so far was with the Standard Hotel in Miami, which offered stand-up paddle boarding to members.

This South Beach Gem for all things beauty is really just that, when you walk in you feel as if you've walked into a life size jewlery box that also happens to make you gorgeous. I come here for their incredible mani/pedis, executed by a very meticulous and efficient staff that sometimes even work two at a time for maximum pampering. Not easy to please when it comes to keeping my nails perfectly groomed, I know everytime I go to Lace I'm getting the best service in the most beautiful environment- it's hard not to have a smile on your face when you walk out. Sobe Tan by Fabiola

Let's face the facts, when you're in Miami, you're expected to have a year-round glow. But with the side effects of sun exposure so counter-productive in the long run, more sun worshippers are turning to safer and healthier methods of achieving that beach bum look. Cue Fabiola Trujillo. Fabiola runs her tiny operation of airbrush tanning just off Lincon Road, but don't let the size fool you. Renowned as the Queen of airbrush services, you'd be hard pressed to find a celebrity in Miami that HASN'T had a Fabiola experience. (www.sobetan.com) Todd Jameson Nue Studio Located in Midtown Miami, Nue Studio isn't what you expect from a Miami salon. Actually, it has more of a Brooklyn/L.E.S feel to it with its vintage clothing and jewels for sale and its industrial styling stations. Chill ambiance aside, what I truly love most about this place is their true appreciation for a great cut. I was a bit nervous when Nue Studio newcomer D Jones went to work on my locks Edward Scissorhands style, but an hour later, I left looking as if I belonged in a Pantene commercial. They're THAT good. (nuestudio.com) SoBe Calm Spa

Tatum Fritts is your secret weapon when it comes to these well-being assets. This therapeutic skin therapist has a Bachelors in Medical Anthropology, an Aesthetic license, and buckets of experience managing day spas and treating clients. Using multiple modalities like Bio-Therapeutic Anti-Aging Technology, Dermalogica, and Glimpse-- a green, toxin-free, intuitive skin care line-- Fritts' SoBe Calm offers the latest and greatest. She has been voted Miami's best secret weapon facialist. (sobecalm.com) Cream Beauty

