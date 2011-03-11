The Happiest Hands On Earth!

The minute this new hand wash hit my desk, I was smitten. What’s not to love? It’s part of a limited-edition collaboration between Method and Disney that includes two hand soaps in the shape of everyone’s favorite power couple, Mickey and Minnie. Both foaming hand washes are naturally derived and biodegradable, so they get your hands clean and keep the planet green.

You can’t help but look at this adorable bottle without feeling like a kid again. Method has done a fabulous job of enhancing that feeling with the scents of the soaps–Mickey has a lemonade scent, while Minnie is Strawberry Fizz.

The soaps will be released the first week of April at methodhome.com and target.com, so be sure to stock up before they sell out. They make a great gift for the kids in your life, or for those who are just young at heart.