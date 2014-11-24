11 Ultra Glam Metallic Nail Polishes for the Holidays

Metallic nail polishes are a chic way to work some glimmer into your holiday beauty game without looking like you fell off someone’s Christmas tree. Being the nail polish junkies that we are, we’ve tried and test quite a few metallics in our day. Below, we’ve picked out our favorites for you to rock on your fingertips for this holiday season.

Deborah Lippman/Instagram

These limited-edition Deborah Lippmann nail polishes, from her latest collection inspired by NYC, are both great picks for holiday festivities: Take the A Train is an edgy, pewter chrome, while 12th Street Rag is a bold magenta with a sexy gleam in its eye. ($20 each, DeborahLippmann.com)

Each peptide-infused polish in Dermelect Cosmeceuticals new “ME” Bejeweled Nail Lacquer Collection is imbued with texture; “Gilded” gives your nails a golden patina. ($14, Dermelect.com)

For something totally unexpected–and still ultra hot–go for a deep midnight blue metallic: Illamasqua Nail Varnish in Phallic is a great conversation starter, in more ways than one. ($23.58 at Illamasqua.com)

Marc Jacobs Beauty Enamored Hi-Shine Nail Lacquer in Gatsby may be the most perfect bottle of rose gold polish ever. It’s that good. ($18, Sephora.com)

There’s something mysterious and otherworldly about the color of this limited edition nail polish from RGB, in Green Gold. It’s unexpected, like something Angelina Jolie as Maleficent would wear. ($18, Beautylish.com)

Created by Alexa Chung, nails inc Alexa Sequins is made up of a fine particle black base with larger gold sequins. Just the right amount of glitz + It Girl edge. ($15, Sephora.com)

Jiggle Hi, Jiggle Low is part of Essie’s unabashedly girly holiday line. This creamy silvery shimmery polish is a classic metallic holiday look. ($8.50, Essie.com)

LAQA & Co. Ankle Biter comes with the added bonus of super cool packaging designed by an artist named Luke Forshaw. The rose bronze is rich and chic. ($13, Laqaandco.com)

This buildable metallic coverage can be applied to another nail color to create gradient ombre nails, or used alone–apply multiple molten coats for extra impact. ($5.98, Walmart.com)

Cult Nails Nail Lacquer in Lethal gives your nails that silver foil look for a sexy, futuristic take on holiday shine. ($12, beautylish.com)

You’ve got to have at least one super glamorous, Dynasty-worthy red metallic in your holiday mix, and this lava red Julep nail polish in Joyce delivers. ($14, Julep.com)