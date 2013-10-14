10 Metallic Nail Polishes New For Fall

If you’ve been keeping up with the trends this fall, you know that metallic nail polish is an absolute must-have. Wear a subdued shade to the office or a bold shade out with friends, but however you decide to wear metallic polish, your nails are going to look gorgeous. Because of the fine, coarser texture of metallic polish, it’s more forgiving of the streaks and smudges that can come with an at home manicure (flat colors don’t hide mistakes at all).
To help you and your nails look right on trend this fall, we’ve rounded up 10 of our favorite new metallic nail polishes. Take a look at our picks above, then tell us which shades you’ll be wearing this season in the comments below!
The fact that this nail polish is called Champers makes it so chic, and the color doesn't hurt, either.
Butter LONDON Champers, $15, Beautybar.com
A metallic mix of copper and gold, Noveau Vintage from Color Club ups your cool factor.
Color Club Noveau Vintage, $8, Shopcolorclub.com
This metallic polish is a gorgeous combination of silver, purple and green shades, which all come together for one eye catching manicure.
Essie For the Twill of It, $8, Nordstrom.com
Part of the newly released Formula X collection at Sephora (side note: we swear by the top coat), Vroom is a copper metallic that works with every skin tone.
Formula X Vroom, $12.50, Sephora.com
We love this green metallic polish from Jin Soon on its own or underneath the collection's matte top coat. Either way, this polish is a standout.
Jin Soon Epidote, $18, Sephora.com
Blue metallic nail polish feels so modern, and this one from Maybelline is an instant hit.
Maybelline Color Show in Blue Blaze, $3.99, Soap.com
Quite possibly the boldest silver nail polish we've ever tried, Zoya's Trixie is not for the faint of heart.
Zoya Trixie, $8, Zoya.com
We love a good burgundy polish, and this metallic option from Deborah Lippmann makes everything about the color so much better.
Deborah Lippmann Bitches Brew, $17, Sephora.com
Sally Hansen is a classic favorite polish for their brush and polish quality, and we love that this metallic silver polish comes with all those perks.
Sally Hansen Hi Ho Silver, $6.98, Drugstore.com
This metallic polish is practically begging to be on the fingernails of a mermaid, so obviously we love it.
Julep Angelina, $14, Julep.com