Summer Hasn’t Officially Begun Until You’ve Worn Iridescent Nail Polish

Go big or go home is the only way to approach beauty this time of year. The mood-shifting power of summer encourages the boldest of choices; whether it’s chopping off all of your hair, putting on that neon liner that’s collected dust, or splurging on a facial that costs more than all of your products combined. In other words, the heat is on both literally and figuratively, so what better time than now to scream “YOLO!” and let the good summertime vibes flow? Okay, so maybe diving in head first isn’t your idea of fun. If that’s the case, I recommend at least testing the waters with metallic nail polish colors.

Though skincare is by far my favorite thing to talk about, nail polish comes in at a close second. As a self-professed beauty minimalist, you’ll be hard-pressed to see me in glitter eyeshadow or lipstick every day. However, my nail beds are a different story. When it comes to manicures, I love channeling my bolder side because you’re getting it in a smaller, but equally effective dose. In other words, it’s a bold beauty choice on Xanax that still manages to lift your mood instead of being a complete snooze.

There are obviously an innumerable amount of ways to pull off a standout manicure, whether it’s mani stickers, towering stilettos, or just really cool art. But when you’re low on time, metallic colors deliver that subtle boldness that feels effortless and sort-of badass. Still, there are so many options and I can almost guarantee your patience levels don’t match up. With that being said, here are some seriously stunning picks to get started with.

Chantecaille Celestial Sheer Topcoat in Nova

A pink and orange swirl to pair with your favorite pastel shade.

$28 at Barneys New York

Deborah Lippmann Permanent Vacation Gel Lab Pro in Blue Blue Ocean

Take a dip into this full-coverage turquoise with shimmer.

Essie Blue-tiful Horizon

A dreamy cerulean blue with subtle amber shimmer.

$9 at essie

Urban Outfitters Iridescent Top Coat Nail Polish

For when you want a barely-there mani or add sparkle to a bolder shade.

$6 at Urban Outfitters

Deborah Lippmann I Put a Spell On You

Completely entranced by this bold lavender with a green shimmer.

$20 at Deborah Lippmann

Nails Inc. Unicorn Nail Polish Duo

One polish is a spectrum of rainbow colors with a rose gold finish while the other is a pastel purple.

$15 at Sephora

OPI Butterfly Me to the Moon

You’ll feel like Cinderella every time you wear this sparkly periwinkle blue.

$10.50 at Amazon

Orly Breathable Treatment + Color in Fairy Godmother

If you’re not into unicorns, this darker rose gold is sophisticated and fun.

$9.99 at Ulta

Pretty Woman Unicorn Tears

“Cuz you’re made of sugar, spice N’ everything nice bb!”

$8 at Dolls Kill

NARS Purple Rain

A dark and sexy purple for your next night out.

$20 at NARS

Smith & Cult Fade the Sun

A metallic papaya that will be impossible to ignore.

$18 at Smith & Cult

Urban Outfitters Shimmer Nail Polish in High Tide

Like wearing a clear blue sky on your nail beds.

$5 at Urban Outfitters

Zoya Tawny

Metallic copper for when you get bored with that classic red.

$10 at Zoya

