Metallic Manicures: The Latest Trend We’re Loving

The latest nail trend, metallic manis, has been popping up everywhere from Pinterest to the red carpet. Being that, as girls, we have an affinity for all objects shiny and all objects that can double as a mirror, we’ve become completely obsessed with the metal-inspired nails. Whether the final product is all metallic or simply accented with a single shiny nail, we’re dying to get some metal on our hands.

From French tips to ombre, this trend is taking the nail world by storm and we can’t help but love what we’re seeing. Essie has come out with a “Mirror Metallics” collection that we’re completely obsessed with. Butter London has a “Heavy Metal Trio” that will, no doubt, be added to our massive nail polish collection. The inspiration for nail art with these shiny stunners is endless.

