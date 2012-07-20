StyleCaster
Metallic Manicures: The Latest Trend We’re Loving

Metallic Manicures: The Latest Trend We’re Loving

Augusta Falletta
The latest nail trend, metallic manis, has been popping up everywhere from Pinterest to the red carpet. Being that, as girls, we have an affinity for all objects shiny and all objects that can double as a mirror, we’ve become completely obsessed with the metal-inspired nails. Whether the final product is all metallic or simply accented with a single shiny nail, we’re dying to get some metal on our hands.

From French tips to ombre, this trend is taking the nail world by storm and we can’t help but love what we’re seeing. Essie has come out with a “Mirror Metallics” collection that we’re completely obsessed with. Butter London has a “Heavy Metal Trio” that will, no doubt, be added to our massive nail polish collection. The inspiration for nail art with these shiny stunners is endless.

Are you dying to DIY one of these manicures? Tweet us @BeautyHigh with the hashtag #nailcall to be featured on next week’s Nail Call! 

1 of 10

This subtle version of a metallic manicure looks lovely with a ballet pink base and a silver French tip. 

via Pinterest

A finger-long ring is the perfect accessory to pair with metallic nails. 

via Pinterest

A monochrome metallic French manicure is a fresh new spin on the classic style. 

via Pinterest

This rainbow mix of polish is fun for the weekend. 

via Pinterest

A shiny ombre is a seamless way to get two of the hottest nail trends of the moment. 

via Pinterest

These nails are definitely for the professionals. 

via Pinterest

Simple, shiny and gold. 

via Pinterest

This metal inspired striped mani is to die for! 

via Pinterest

These two tone nails are edgy in complimenting metallics. 

via Pinterest

We're loving this spotted mani! 

via Pinterest

