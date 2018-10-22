StyleCaster
12 Ways to Accent Your Classic French Manicure With Metallics

Photo: ImaxTree. Design: Allison Kahler/STYLECASTER.

With autumn comes a lot of changes. First of all, pumpkin spice lattes finally make their return to your local Starbucks, and second, it’s officially sweater weather. (Blessed.) But this season, we’re even more interested in the fact that the leaves aren’t the only thing changing color.

During the Spring 2019 edition of Fashion Month, we bookmarked the latest, must-try beauty trends and this season’s unexpected fave is the metallic french manicure.

Hear us out: this isn’t your average French. Instead of a neutral base and white tip, models, designers and trendsetters everywhere have been showcasing a unique combo of mattes and metallics that we just cannot get over. The best part? You can mix up the color combos—the limit truly does not exist. So if silver isn’t your metal, don’t freak. Gold looks equally as glam on your fingertips, especially when paired with baby blue and a deep wine. (Not the drink.)

MORE: 5 Runway-Inspired Ways to Pull Off Brightly Colored Mascara

If you’re skeptical of this seemingly outdated trend (“Metallic nail polish? That’s so 1999.”), open up your mind to the possibilities. It’s 2018, and we are not afraid of stepping outside our comfort zones. Scroll down to see some of our fave metallic French manicures—and give it a shot at home or at your fave salon! We promise you won’t regret it.

1 of 18
STYLECASTER | Metallic French Manicures | Mess It Up
Mess It Up

This twist on a classic French mani is to die for—who doesn't love a little sparkle? To achieve it, go super-light on the base, and drag the polish down from the tip toward your cuticle.

Photo: ImaxTree.
STYLECASTER | Metallic French Manicures | Around the World
Around the World

Or, at least, around the nail. In this look, the French "tip" isn't really a tip at all, because it extends all the way down across the cuticle. We love the mix of metallic and matte around a nude base.

Photo: IMaxTree.
STYLECASTER | Metallic French Manicures | UO Sparkle Collection Nail Polish
Rosey Gold

This lacquer is perfect for adding a little winter sparkle to your otherwise-basic mani.

UO Sparkle Collection Nail Polish Rosey Gold, $5 at Urban Outfitters

Photo: Urban Outfitters.
STYLECASTER | Metallic French Manicures | Look Really Closely
Look Really Closely

If you take a super close peek at this mani, you'll notice a little silver metallic shimmer right at the top. We love adding a little sparkle to an otherwise-basic look.

Photo: ImaxTree.
STYLECASTER | Metallic French Manicures | Upside Down
Upside Down

Instead of putting the French tip at the actual tip of the nail, the artist chose to put it at the cuticle for added interest. The classic color combo of silver and black makes it extra stylish.

Photo: ImaxTree.
STYLECASTER | Metallic French Manicures | UO Classics Collection Nail Polish
Charcoal

This shade might look purple in the bottle, but it gives off an iridescent charcoal-black look when it's on your fingers.

UO Classics Collection Nail Polish Charcoal, $5 at Urban Outfitters

Photo: Urban Outfitters.
STYLECASTER | Metallic French Manicures | Came Thru Drippin'
Came Thru Drippin'

A plain, peachy base looks extremely glam with a gold drip. So next-level.

Photo: ImaxTree.
STYLECASTER | Metallic French Manicures | When You See It
When You See It

Yeah, that "French tip" is on her skin. *Mind explodes.*

Photo: IMaxTree.
STYLECASTER | Metallic French Manicures | Londontown Enhanced Colour Lakur
Kissed by Gold

This metallic gold polish is perfect for spicing up your tips.

Kissed by Gold, $16 at Londontown USA

Photo: Londontown USA.
STYLECASTER | Metallic French Manicures | Bang Bang
Bang Bang

A clear, glossy base is elevated by a clean, straight-ish gunmetal tip—perfect for fall.

Photo: ImaxTree.
STYLECASTER | Metallic French Manicures | Midas Touch
Midas Touch

This gold tip is so shiny we almost went blind. And we liked it.

Photo: ImaxTree.
STYLECASTER | Metallic French Manicures | Cygnus Loop Ultra Chrome Color Shifting Nail Polish
Cygnus Loop

We are quite literally mesmerized by this polish.

Cygnus Loop Ultra Chrome Color Shifting Nail Polish, $12.50 at Etsy

Photo: ILNP.
STYLECASTER | Metallic French Manicures |Winter Whites
Winter Whites

This gold and white combo is giving us major winter wonderland vibes. Anyone else hearing sleigh bells?

Photo: ImaxTree.
STYLECASTER | Metallic French Manicures | Through Thick and Thin
Through Thick and Thin

A super-thin swipe of gunmetal polish is all you need to take your plain old nude base to a whole new level.

Photo: ImaxTree.
STYLECASTER | Metallic French Manicures | Blue-Tiful Horizon
Blue-Tiful Horizon

If the name alone doesn't sell you on this shade, we don't know what will.

Essie Blue-Tiful Horizon, $9 at Ulta Beauty

Photo: Essie.
STYLECASTER | Metallic French Manicures | Baby Blues
Baby Blues

Baby blue is the color of the season. Dont @ us.

Photo: ImaxTree.
STYLECASTER | Metallic French Manicures | All That Glitters
All That Glitters

To achieve this look, use metallic paints and swipe a layer of clear glitter polish on top. To. Die. For.

Photo: ImaxTree.
STYLECASTER | Metallic French Manicures | Reminisce Color Shifting Ultra Chrome Nail Polish
Reminisce

This shade will make for a wicked cute French mani. (Get it?)

Reminisce Color Shifting Ultra Chrome Nail Polish, $12.50 at Etsy

Photo: ILNP.

