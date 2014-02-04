Going for the Gold: A Primer on Metallic Makeup

The use of shimmer, or metallics, in makeup is certainly not anything new. It’s a tactic that’s been used by makeup artists for years to highlight parts of the face, making models and celebrities look fantastic on the red carpet. That said, you’ve likely heard (or learned yourself!) that using glitter or high-shine products can go very, very wrong. With bold, metallic looks becoming a big hit for spring – we’ve found metallics moving from the eyes down to the lips (and everywhere in between) – we’re going to show you how to take some of the more “inspired” metallic beauty looks you’ve seen and turn them into something you can wear everyday.

Metallics really made a full-force return to fashion as the eye makeup of choice on the runways at Thakoon’s Fall 2013 show in shimmering blue and gold at New York Fashion Week. Then, the trend evolved to a blend of burgundy and gold lips at Christian Dior. By the arrival of Chanel’s Spring 2013 show, eyelids were coated in shimmering silver shadow, and statement-making metallics were a full-blown trend.

MORE: Colored Hair: Get Inspired to Color Outside the Lines

With the winter Olympic Games upon us, there’s no better time to figure out how to incorporate gold, silver, and bronze in your beauty routine — whether you want to add some shimmer to your eyes, lips, or even your hair.

We teamed up with makeup artist Yuui Vision and hairstylist Josue Perez to create looks that are meant to inspire you — and of course to give you some guidelines for getting a more natural version of the look yourself.

Credits:

Photographer: Seng Jariangrojkul

Photo Assistant: Ben Wentzel

Makeup Artist: Yuui Vision

Hairstylist: Josue Perez, Tracey Mattingly

Model: Shelby Welinder, Major Models

Beauty Director: Rachel Adler, StyleCaster

Features Director: Sam Lim, StyleCaster