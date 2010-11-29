Holiday Metallics

Thanksgiving is over, and now it’s time to gear up for full-on holiday madness. You probably have many holiday parties and events to attend, so it’s a great time to experiment with new sparkling metallic makeup trends that celebrate the season. Shades of bronze, copper, gold and silver can be added to your basic evening makeup in subtle ways that jazz up your entire beauty routine and get you festive in a flash.

To get it right for your skin coloring, remember these basic guidelines. If you have light to medium skin, play with hues like pale gold, silver, champagne and rose golds. If you have medium to dark skin, play with bronze, copper and true golds. It only takes a touch of metallic on one feature at a time, so choose whether you want the eyes, cheeks or lips to be the dazzling center of attention.

For fast glitzy eyes, add just a dot of silver or gold on the inside corners near the tear ducts. This will draw people’s gaze up to this area and make your eyes sparkle, looking modern and chic. I like to use just a dot of the Makeup Forever Metal Powder in Silver or Sunflower Gold. These rich pigments are truly metallic so a little goes a very long way.

For a more metallic, smoldery shadowed look go for Maybelline’s Eye Studio Color Plush Eye Shadow Quads in either Give Me Gold or Copper Chic. This palette will define the eyes in layers of metallic hues so use the darkest color at the lash line and lighten as you blend up towards the brow bone. If you want to play up the cheeks then apply your blush as usual then use a fantail brush like the one from Benefit and sweep Yves Saint Laurent Palette Metallic Colorama on the top of the cheekbones for a glow like no other. This is a bit more of a subtle champagne shimmer that touches on metallic but in a wearable way on this part of the face.

If lips are your best asset and you are unsure which way to wear metallic on them, choose sheer glosses in bronze or gold and use alone or layered on top of other lip colors. Try Natural Beauty Inspired By Carmindy Forever Stay Moisture Gloss in Brandywine for a great bronze or Yves Saint Laurent Golden Gloss in Simply Golden.

