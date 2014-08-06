Instagram Insta-Glam: Metallic Lipstick

Red lipstick is timeless, pink and orange have taken over summer, but we’ve set our sights on a new lip trend: Metallic. While makeup with a metallic finish has been dominating eyeshadow and liner recently, the trend is starting to make its way down the face onto the lips. From dark, ’90s-inspired metallic browns to bright, electric purples, giving your lips a different finish with metallic lipstick is one of the most fun ways to add a cool factor to your look.
Above, we’ve pulled together some of our favorite metallic looks from Instagram to give some inspiration. Whether you go bold or start off small, take a look and start applying!
Get inspired by these metallic-lipped ladies and then try out some looks of your own!
You can never go wrong with a bold metallic red. Pair this with delicate makeup like @Adiosflamingo for the perfect night out look.
Bold brows and a dark metallic lip make for the perfect edgy look; just follow @Cosmeticsbyanna's lead.
Purple is the "it" color right now, so why not try it on your lips? @Nataliewalander pairs it with light pink shadown to complete the look.
@Rockybeatsfaces took a unique spin on metallic lips by mixing blue and purple to create this amazing look.
We're obessed with @Ginafitt's silver lip. Paired with white nails, this is the epitome of a cool girl look.
Pair this this runway look from @Withsas with a bold metallic eyeliner for a killer nighttime look.
@Yanery88's dark red lips are perfect for any day-to-night outfit.
Metallic lipstick, metallic eye makeup, and crimped hair? This look from @Cassieelsieantmann is just too good.