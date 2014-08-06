Instagram Insta-Glam: Metallic Lipstick

Red lipstick is timeless, pink and orange have taken over summer, but we’ve set our sights on a new lip trend: Metallic. While makeup with a metallic finish has been dominating eyeshadow and liner recently, the trend is starting to make its way down the face onto the lips. From dark, ’90s-inspired metallic browns to bright, electric purples, giving your lips a different finish with metallic lipstick is one of the most fun ways to add a cool factor to your look.

Above, we’ve pulled together some of our favorite metallic looks from Instagram to give some inspiration. Whether you go bold or start off small, take a look and start applying!

More From Beauty High:

Mood Board: Mad About Metallics

Instagram Insta-Glam: Metallic Shadow

Beauty Recipe: Metallic Statement Eyes