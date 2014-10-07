Crushed Metallics: Eye Makeup Essentials For Fall

Scroll To See More Images

Matte lips had their moment, and bold brows have become a staple, but the beauty trend we’re especially excited about this season is metallic eye makeup. Spotted more often than not backstage during Fashion Week at shows like Anna Sui and Fatima Lopes, eyeshadow took center stage with bold colors in a stunning metallic finish. Whether you opt for a single winged line using a metallic shadow or you go for a full-on smokey eye, trade your flat finish makeup in favor of shimmering metallics.

Because we’re the beauty junkies we are, we couldn’t help but play around with some of the best metallic shadows we could find. From holographic finishes to cream sheens to crushed up shimmer, we got our hands dirty with the cream of the crop. We figured there was no better way to showcase the latest in metallic eyeshadows than to snap shots we could stare at for hours (and we have a feeling you’ll pore over them, too). Whether you’re wondering what to pair bright shadows with or you’re dying to see every gorgeous blue eyeshadow out right now, we’ve got you covered. Feast your eyes on the metals below and we promise you’ll be crushing it with metallic shadows in no time.

Blue Hues: Easily one of our favorite bold colors to rock this fall, blue shadows are totally eye-catching. To get your feet wet with blue hues, opt for a navy cat eye or use a brighter blue along your lower lash line to make your peepers pop. Feeling daring? Go full on blue with an electric shade and tons of mascara.

(Sephora Colorful Eyeshadow Glitter in Pool Party, $13, Sephora.com; Anastasia Waterproof Crème Color in Azure, $18, Anastasiabeverlyhills.com; Revlon PhotoReady Palette in Electric Navy, $7.99, Drugstore.com)

Going Gold: Gold metallic shadow is quite possibly the most wearable color, and with so many hues and variations available, it really is the universal color. The best part? Wearing metallics during the day (at work or at school) comes completely doable with these gold shades. For a daytime smokey eye, apply a light shade like CoverGirl’s Gold Goddess in the inner corner for some brightening. Then, use a warm tone like Pixi by Petra’s Rich Gold over your lid. For a bit more drama, apply a deeper shade like Brokedown from Urban Decay’s new Vice3 Palette in the crease. Or, for a big burst of metallic, go all in with Space Cowboy from Urban Decay in the crease.

(Urban Decay Vice3 Palette in Brokedown, $60, Urbandecay.com; Urban Decay Moondust Eyeshadow in Space Cowboy, $20, Urbandecay.com; Pixi by Petra Mezmerizing Mineral Palette in Rich Gold, $11, Target.com; CoverGirl Bombshell Shine Shadow in Gold Goddess, $6.94, Walmart.com)

Smoke Show: Every makeup maven knows that the basic smokey eye consists of three key colors: A medium shade for the lid, one bright color for the inner corner, and a defining hue for the crease. Make your go-to night out makeup metallic this season with these stunning shades. The key to nailing this technique? Blend, blend, blend.

(CoverGirl Flamed Out Shadow Pot in Molten Black, $4.99, CVS.com; Marc Jacobs Twinkle Pop Eye Stick in Stardust, $28, Sephora.com; Kat Von D Chrysalis Eyeshadow Palette in Graphic Nature, $46, Sephora.com)

Purple Haze: Brown-eyed girls, pay attention, because purple eyeshadow will make your warm eye color stand out like none other. Whether you opt for a single shadow from the lash line to the crease or you go for a more graphic liner look, there’s no chance you’ll be a wallflower with these purple metallic eyeshadows. Want to take things a step further? Match your violet gaze with a berry lip gloss, then use your finger to tap some purple shadow just at the center for an extra twist.

(Kat Von D Chrysalis Eyeshadow Palette in Mezzanine, $46, Sephora.com; Sonia Kashuk Precious Gems Eye Palette in Deep Purple, $14.29, Target.com; Urban Decay Moondust Eyeshadow in Intergalactic, $20, Urbandecay.com)

Silver Screen: One of the original metallics, silver has always been a staple in our eyeshadow arsenal. The options are endless with silver, with the possibility to go from futuristic to black tie chic all in the same palette. Cool skin tones tend to look best against silver, so let your eye makeup compliment your face and wear nothing else besides a few coats of black mascara.

(CoverGirl Flamed Out Shadow Pot in Charcoal, $4.99, Ulta.com; Maybelline Color Tattoo in Too Cool, $5.59, Target.com; Revlon Colorstay in Siren, $7.99, Ulta.com)

Green Scene: We first spotted a green cat eye on the Chanel runway, and ever since then we can’t help but play around with the idea of bold green shadow. Not for the faint of heart, bright green metallics are made for those who go bold or go home. Ease into the hue with a darker hunter green like Urban Decay’s Zodiac as liner on the lower lash line, or apply Sephora’s Apple Mojito as a cat eye a la Chanel. When you’re going this bright, remember to apply sparingly, but wear with confidence!

(Topshop Chameleon Glow in U-Turn, $16, Topshop.com; Urban Decay Moondust Eyeshadow in Zodiac, $20, Sephora.com; Sephora Colorful Eyeshadow Glitter in Apple Mojito, $13, Sephora.com)

Twist on a Classic: Most girls go for grey or black as their main eye makeup color, but instead of sticking with a standby, switch things up by going with metallic navy, then pairing it with a gold or silver shadow depending on your undertones (silver for cool tones and gold for warm tones). For a subtle take on this look, line your top lash line with navy, then apply a second line just on top of that with the lighter metallic of your choice.

(MAC Cosmetics Eye Shadow in Silver Ring, $16, MACcosmetics.com; Pixi by Petra Mezmerizing Mineral Palette in Silver Sky, Navy, $11, Target.com; Sonia Kashuk The Metallics Quad in Light Bronze, $13.69, Target.com)

Coming Up Roses: Deep rose tones may usually be left to the lips, but with a shimmering twist this fall, the eyes get to play up this color palette big time. Mix rose gold with plum or a shimmering clay with a dusty rose, but however you mix this group, you win. Bonus: These shadows are killer on olive and deeper skin tones.

(Topshop Chameleon Glow in Shuffle the Cards, $16, Topshop.com; Marc Jacobs Twinkle Pop Eye Stick in Leila, $28, Sephora.com; MAC Cosmetics Eye Shadow in Trax, $16, MACcosmetics.com; Anastasia Waterproof Crème Color in Lavish, $18, Anastasiabeverlyhills.com)

Turning Violet: We call this color combination our Girl’s Night Go-To, mainly because it’s equal parts fun and class. Follow a classic smokey eye pattern by applying the lightest color in the inner corner, the medium hue as a wash over the lid (up to the crease) and the deepest plum in the shape of a sideways “V” along the crease, pointing at the outer corner, and then along the top lash line. Plus, remember the mascara!

(MAC Cosmetics Eye Shadow in Goldmine, $16, MACcosmetics.com; Urban Decay Vice3 Palette in Bondage, $60, Urbandecay.com; MAC Cosmetics Eye Shadow in Crème de Violet, $16, MACcosmetics.com)

Go Bare: No metallic makeup collection would be complete without the neutral shades, right? While the immediate reaction to metallic makeup may be the idea of going out on a Saturday, neutral, earthy shades have a place in your daily beauty routine this fall.

(Sephora Colorful Eyeshadow Shimmer, Sunset at the Beach, $13, Sephora.com; Pixi by Petra Mesmerizing Mineral Palette in Emerald Gold, $11, Target.com; MAC Cosmetics Eye Shadow in Sable, $16, MACcosmetics.com)