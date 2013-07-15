How to Wear Metallic Eye Makeup for Daytime

Metallic eye shadows — bright golds, soft silvers, shimmery pinks — are so pretty in the packaging, but just how wearable are they? With some inspiration from Olivia Munn at the Newsroom Season 2 premiere and some advice from Makeup Artist Sonia Kashuk, we’ve got the perfect formula for a subtle daytime metallic eye.

Choose a Light Color

“Metallic refers to the texture of a shadow, so as long as you keep the shade soft, using taupes or mauves, you can absolutely make a metallic eye daytime appropriate,” says Sonia Kashuk, makeup artist and founder of Sonia Kashuk Beauty. The Sonia Kashuk Monochrome Eye Quad in Textured Taupe ($13.69, soniakashuk.com) has the perfect mix of matte, glitter, and metallic shadows so you can blend different textures in the same color family. And although creams have more pigment, Maybelline Eye Studio Color Tattoo Metal Eyeshadow in Inked in Pink ($5.94, maybelline.com) is light enough for daytime wear and won’t need any touchups.

Use Metallics as an Accent

The metallic pigments don’t need to overpower the entire eye. Instead, use them as more of a highlighter, dusting the shadow on the outer edges of the eye or even as a subtle shimmer eye liner.

Be Conservative with Glitter

Your best bet is to go shimmery, but forgo the glitter. Nine times out of ten, daytime glitter looks unsophisticated. Stick to metallic shadows that have subtle shine, like the trio in Topshop Eye Palette in Prism ($24, us.topshop.com) and Sonia Kashuk Moroccan Dunes Eye Palette ($16.99, soniakashuk.com), both pictured above.

