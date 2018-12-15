20 Under-$20 Metallic Beauty Products for Your Boldest Holiday Makeup Look

Scroll To See More Images

From blinged-out hair accessories to bright red lipstick and velvet shoes for a grand entrance, holiday party season is all about indulging in excess…at least when it comes to our beauty and fashion choices. There are an innumerable amount of ways to ensure that you turn heads the second you walk into a room, but more often than not, it takes an annoying amount of time to land on something deemed worthy enough to step outside in.

Changing in and out of outfits is a workout we frequently subject ourselves to, but somehow never see coming. Swatching different lipsticks can often leave our lips so sore, that the only thing we can bear for the rest of the night is a hydrating lip balm. And deciding on a pair of shoes that’s equal parts camera-worthy and comfortable is a delicate dance. So what’s left when you want to look your boldest without sacrificing hours to get it done?

For us, the answer is always metallic makeup. The iridescent shine of an eye, face or lip product commands attention, regardless of how much you apply, and products typically tote foolproof application. For instance, e.l.f’s No Budge Shadow Sticks have a softly pointed edge so you can wear as an eyeliner or blend out to a shadow. There’s also the Milani Everyday Eyes Matte Eyeshadow Collection with its dual-ended brush for the most precise blending.

And if you want to keep your makeup low-key, there’s also the option of updating your classic manicure with a shimmery design. Either way, a metallic accent shouldn’t come at a steep price. Keep scrolling for the best shimmery makeup options, all under $20.

tarte tarteist™ metallic shadow in scarlet

Finely milled, high-impact metallics minus the fallout.

$10 at tarte

Huda Beauty Lip Strobe in Moody

A collection of sheer to full coverage lip colors that’ll boost your makeup look with a prismatic effect.

$18 at Sephora

Fenty Beauty Starlit Hyper-Glitz Lipstick in Supermoon

A sparkling peach with a chrome sheen and creamy finish.

$19 at Fenty Beauty

NYX Liquid Suede Metallic Cream Lipstick in Buzzkill

A statement-making shade with intense color payoff.

$7.50 at NYX

Milani Amore Matte Metallic Lip Creme in Mattely in Love

These metallic shades dry into a smooth, matte finish.

$8.99 at Milani

Anastasia Beverly Hills Lip Gloss in Metallic Rose

The entire line is available in three different finishes: translucent sparkle, full coverage with high shine and metallic with intense shimmer.

$16 at Anastasia Beverly Hills

MAC Lipstick Shine in On and On

A deep purple layered with a frosted blue pearl.

$18.50 at MAC

Juvia’s Place The Zulu Eyeshadow Palette

Sky’s the limit when you use any of these nine shades, including four metallics for amping up your mattes.

$20 at Ulta

Colourpop Sweet Nothings Eyeshadow Palette

Matte, metallic and satin finishes for your most glam holiday party look.

$16 at Ulta

e.l.f. Cosmetics No Budge Shadow Stick in Bronze Metal

This easy-to-apply shadow pen also comes with a sharpener so you can create graphic lines when you get bored with simply covering your lids.

$4 at e.l.f. Cosmetics

essence Metal Shock Eyeshadow in Solar Explosion

These creamy, prismatic colors are easy to apply, thanks to a flock tip applicator.

$4.99 at Ulta

Maybelline Eyestudio Color Tattoo Concentrated Crayon in Lilac Lust

Six jewel-toned colors with iridescent color payoff and a creamy finish.

$6.99 at Ulta

Almay Velvet Foil Cream Shadow in Golden Vibes

In addition to being transfer- and smudge-proof, these bold colors are also hypoallergenic and ophthalmologist-tested for sensitive eyes.

$7.99 at Ulta

bareMinerals Round the Clock Intense Cream Glide Eyeliner in 4AM

Though this pen has a gel-like consistency, it’s actually waterproof with hours-long staying power.

$14 at bareMinerals

Catrice The Ultimate Chrome Collection Eyeshadow Palette

This high-shine collection comes with contouring and highlighting shades to create three-dimensional eye looks.

$8.99 at Ulta

SEPHORA COLLECTION Tinsel Time False Lash

Get into the holiday spirit with tinsel-tinged lashes instead of colored mascara.

$5 at Sephora

Wet N’ Wild Fantasy Makers Paint Palette

Paint your pout in any of these high-impact colors before stealing kisses.

$5.79 at Target

Milani Everyday Eyes Matte Eyeshadow Collection

Six golden shades in a travel-friendly compact with a double-ended brush for blending to perfection.

$8.99 at Target

The Lip Bar Metallic Lipstick in Goals

Two metallic shades in one–what could be better?

$12 at Target

Wunder2 Super-Stay Liner in Glitter Emerald

Coat your lash line in glittery goodness before adding on a bold shadow and mascara.

$14.95 at CVS