Metal Lids: Get In On This Spring’s Heavy Metal Trend

Metallic makeup took over the Spring 2012 runways, going as far as makeup artists’ painting gold or silver leaves on eye lids at Fendi to incorporating jars and jars of glitter at Paco Rabanne and Just Cavalli.
Most of us are hesitant around metallics and shudder when we hear the word “glitter,” but just a touch of sheen can take your look from just so-so to wow with just a few steps. Instead of layering on your shadow all over the crease, take a shimmery shade and just line your top or bottom lash line. Another tip is to add a hint of sheen in the inner corner of your eye to highlight the area if you just want a touch of shine.
In the slideshow above, we’ve chosen a variety of metallic shades that you can get on board with this spring. Let us know in the comments section below how far you would dare to go with metallics — all over your lids, just a touch, or not at all?
These long-wear cream shadows by Bobbi Brown are the perfect way to give a hint of shimmer to your look. You can apply a sheer wash of color or layer for more oomph. (Bobbi Brown Metallic Long-Wear Cream Shadow, $24, bobbibrowncosmetics.com)
This high shine color set includes everything you need for a metallic smokey eye. From primer to three different shades of shadow, it's perfect for a night out. (bareMinerals Spotlight On:High Shine, $26, sephora.com)
Rose gold is the shade of the season, and this shadow by Lancome gives you a soft touch of shimmer without an overpowering amount of color. (Lancome Color Design Sensational Shadow, $18, ulta.com)
What better way to try out the metallic trend than with a dash of gold? (Make Up For Ever Metal Powder, $22, sephora.com)
These shadows from Maybelline don't budge and their shades can't be beat. (Maybelline Eye Studio Color Tattoo, $6.99, ulta.com)
The Pure Pigments for Illamasqua certainly pack a punch, but can easily be tamed down by simply wetting an eyeliner brush and using as a fun liner instead! (Illamasqua Pure Pigment, $24, sephora.com)
These duos are perfect when you can't decide what shade to wear (or whether to add a touch of colored liner to your look).
(HIP L'Oreal Metallic Eyeshadow Duo, $8.49, ulta.com)