Metal Lids: Get In On This Spring’s Heavy Metal Trend

Metallic makeup took over the Spring 2012 runways, going as far as makeup artists’ painting gold or silver leaves on eye lids at Fendi to incorporating jars and jars of glitter at Paco Rabanne and Just Cavalli.

Most of us are hesitant around metallics and shudder when we hear the word “glitter,” but just a touch of sheen can take your look from just so-so to wow with just a few steps. Instead of layering on your shadow all over the crease, take a shimmery shade and just line your top or bottom lash line. Another tip is to add a hint of sheen in the inner corner of your eye to highlight the area if you just want a touch of shine.

In the slideshow above, we’ve chosen a variety of metallic shades that you can get on board with this spring. Let us know in the comments section below how far you would dare to go with metallics — all over your lids, just a touch, or not at all?