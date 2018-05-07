The Best Hair and Makeup Moments Spotted at the 2018 Met Gala

When it was announced that Rihanna, Amal Clooney and Donatella Versace would co-chair this year’s Met Gala, we knew there would be much to look forward to. Seriously, name a more iconic trio to host what is essentially the Hollywood version of senior prom. Combine that with this year’s theme, “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination,” and it’s almost guaranteed that the fashion and beauty looks would push the envelope.
Well, if tonight’s red carpet is any indication, our predictions are on point. For those not already glued to their Instagram feed for updates, here are the most standout hair and makeup looks at this year’s Met Gala.
Bella Hadid
Photo:
Getty Images
Kate Bosworth
Photo:
Getty Images
Kerry Washington
Photo:
Getty Images
Lily Collins
Photo:
Getty Images
Olivia Munn
Photo:
Getty Images
Rihanna
Photo:
Getty Images
Rita Ora
Photo:
Getty Images
Jasmine Sanders
Photo:
Getty Images
Amanda Seyfried
Photo:
Getty Images
Amber Heard
Photo:
Getty Images
Anne Hathaway
Photo:
Getty Images
Ariana Grande
Photo:
Getty Images
Cynthia Erivo
Photo:
Getty Images
Diane Kruger
Photo:
Getty Images
Hailee Steinfeld
Photo:
Getty Images
Jourdan Dunn
Photo:
Getty Images
Kate Upton
Photo:
Getty Images
Katy Perry
Photo:
Getty Images
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
Photo:
Getty Images
Sasha Blane
Photo:
Getty Images
Shailene Woodley
Photo:
Getty Images
Sienna Miller
Photo:
Getty Images
Taylor Hill
Photo:
Getty Images
Zoe Kravitz
Photo:
Getty Images
Anya Taylor-Joy
Photo:
Getty Images
Ashley Graham
Photo:
Getty Images
Emily Ratajkowski
Photo:
Getty Images
Gigi Hadid
Photo:
Getty Images
Hailey Baldwin
Photo:
Getty Images
Janelle Monae
Photo:
Getty Images
Jennifer Lopez
Photo:
Getty Images
Kendall Jenner
Photo:
Getty Images
Kylie Jenner
Photo:
Getty Images
Madonna
Photo:
Getty Images
Nicki Minaj
Photo:
Getty Images
Blake Lively
Photo:
Getty Images
Cardi B.
Photo:
Getty Images
Zendaya
Photo:
Getty Images
Emilia Clarke
Photo:
Getty Images
Emma Stone
Photo:
Getty Images
Kim Kardashian
Photo:
Getty Images
Lana Del Rey
Photo:
Getty Images
Mindy Kaling
Photo:
Getty Images
Paris Jackson
Photo:
Getty Images
Scarlett Johansson
Photo:
Getty Images
Sarah Jessica Parker
Photo:
Getty Images
Solange
Photo:
Getty Images
Winnie Harlow
Photo:
Getty Images
Tessa Thompson
Photo:
Getty Images