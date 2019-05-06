So Many Stars Went Platinum Blonde for the 2019 Met Gala

Scroll To See More Images

The theme of Met Gala 2019 is camp. More specifically, it’s “Camp: Notes on Fashion” and that can be interpreted a bunch of different ways. One of those ways seems to be by wearing a platinum blonde wig. While there’s nothing campy about wigs alone or blonde hair either, these wigs look like they’re meant to look a bit fake and costume-y, which coincides well with the camp theme of fun, look-at-me, outrageous style.

Not all these wigs are created equal, either. Each looks extremely different, especially with the wearer’s campy ensemble. It’s just like the pastel trend that’s lighting up the red carpet thanks to Laverne Cox and Regina Hall’s super-fun pink and blue wigs. Pastel hair isn’t campy on its own but paired with these bold fashions, it takes on a costume vibe—a great thing in this case.

Short, long, white blonde, warm blonde—it’s all somehow on this one red carpet. Celebrities really took the camp theme to the next level and didn’t shy away from having fun with it.

Lady Gaga

Her hair is blonde and brighter, with tiny little hair bows on top.

Mindy Kaling

We’ve never seen Kaling this blonde, but think the wig goes with her gold gown perfectly.

Kris Jenner

Kylie Jenner, who?

Tiffany Haddish

Warm-blonde retro waves brighten Haddish’s skin gorgeously and fit right under her campy hat.

Kacey Musgraves

It’s like Country Barbie came to life—in the very best way possible.