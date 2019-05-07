Blink and You’ll Miss the Met Gala’s Wildest Eyelash Looks

We expected the Met Gala 2019 to bring some pretty wild fashions. The theme is camp, after all. More specifically, it’s “Camp: Notes on Fashion.” That’s important to note because these ensembles, as well as hair and makeup, are not your typical red carpet styles, but over-the-top, outrageous, humorous looks.

Most celebrities nailed it, with pastel hair, bright blonde wigs (like Lady Gaga’s that has little bows on it), and wild, campy eyelashes. Lady Gaga was the first person of the night to show up in 3D lashes but she’s not the only one who really went for it when it came to their eyes. I can’t think of another award show or red carpet event where there were so many different types of eyelashes in just a few hours. Usually, it’s just mink lashes or full extensions—this time, there was white lashes and spiked lashes and even almost no lashes at all.

Below, some of the boldest looks yet.

Lady Gaga

Gaga won the night with the wildest 3D lashes on both top and bottom.

Gigi Hadid

We’re really hoping Hadid’s spikey white lashes are actually soft.

Lucy Boynton

If you look closely, Boynton’s “lashes” are really just crystals glued to her skin.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

You almost can’t see these surprisingly bold white lashes.

Ezra Miller

Wearing extra eyes with lashes all over your face is for sure campy.

Janelle Monae

Okay, it’s not her lashes but since Monae’s dress is literally blinking, she deserves to be here.