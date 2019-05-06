StyleCaster
Behold, the Can’t-Miss 2019 Met Gala Hair and Makeup Looks

Elizabeth Denton
by
Photo: Shutterstock.

The theme for Met Gala 2019 is “Camp: Notes on Fashion.” No, it’s not the kind of camp that includes sleeping bags and weather-proof footwear. This type of camp is outrageous and over-the-top fashion and really, really fun. It should be wild but also humorous. Celebs including Lady Gaga and Rihanna already do this so well. In fact, Gaga is a host of the event along with fellow campy dresser, Harry Styles. The event is sponsored by Gucci so the brand’s creative director Alessandro Michele along with tennis star Serena Williams are co-chairs. That’s a pretty iconic line-up.

“We are going through an extreme camp moment, and it felt very relevant to the cultural conversation to look at what is often dismissed as empty frivolity but can be actually a very sophisticated and powerful political tool, especially for marginalized cultures,” Andrew Bolton, Costume Institute curator, told the New York Times of the unique theme. “Whether it’s pop camp, queer camp, high camp or political camp—Trump is a very camp figure—I think it’s very timely.”

Below, some of our favorite camp looks of the night.

met gala 2019 lady gaga Behold, the Cant Miss 2019 Met Gala Hair and Makeup Looks

Shutterstock.

Lady Gaga

met gala 2019 zuri hall Behold, the Cant Miss 2019 Met Gala Hair and Makeup Looks

Shutterstock.

Zuri Hall

met gala 2019 serena williams Behold, the Cant Miss 2019 Met Gala Hair and Makeup Looks

Shutterstock.

Serena Williams

met gala 2019 liza koshy Behold, the Cant Miss 2019 Met Gala Hair and Makeup Looks

Shutterstock.

Liza Koshy

