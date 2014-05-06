15 Can’t Miss Looks From This Year’s Met Gala

Year after year, the Met Gala proves itself to be the most interesting red carpet of all. Combining edge, couture, and a slew of risks, celebrities step out to show their best, most out-there looks, and we’re never disappointed. This year was no different, as A-listers pushed the hair and makeup limits.

From Joan Smalls’ electric purple lipstick to Rita Ora’s metallic gold side part, we were seriously impressed by the hair and makeup young Hollywood was sporting. Some of the most shocking looks of the evening, though? The not-so-on-point Lupita Nyong’o and the completely off Kate Upton. Have a look for yourself in the slideshow above, where we round up the must-see looks from this year’s Met Gala. Tell us your favorites in the comments below!

More From Beauty High:

The Most Memorable Met Gala Beauty Looks Over the Years

Best Celebrity Nail Art From the Met Gala

Met Gala 2013: Best and Worst Looks of the Night