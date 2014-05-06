15 Can’t Miss Looks From This Year’s Met Gala

Year after year, the Met Gala proves itself to be the most interesting red carpet of all. Combining edge, couture, and a slew of risks, celebrities step out to show their best, most out-there looks, and we’re never disappointed. This year was no different, as A-listers pushed the hair and makeup limits.
From Joan Smalls’ electric purple lipstick to Rita Ora’s metallic gold side part, we were seriously impressed by the hair and makeup young Hollywood was sporting. Some of the most shocking looks of the evening, though? The not-so-on-point Lupita Nyong’o and the completely off Kate Upton. Have a look for yourself in the slideshow above, where we round up the must-see looks from this year’s Met Gala. Tell us your favorites in the comments below!
More From Beauty High:
The Most Memorable Met Gala Beauty Looks Over the Years
Best Celebrity Nail Art From the Met Gala
Met Gala 2013: Best and Worst Looks of the Night
From Lupita to Karlie, these are the must-see looks from the 2014 Met Gala!
Rita Ora pulled up her platinum blonde locks and put metallic gold makeup in the part of her hair. Do you love or hate this look?
Photo:
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Kate Upton pulled a complete 180 form her usual siren look, and we have to say, she should've stuck to what she knows best. Her strange headpiece and barely there makeup turned us off.
Photo:
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Lupita Nyong'o stunned on the red carpet — but not in the way she's been known to do. We're not crazy about the "12 Years a Slave" star's green headband or hairstyle for the occasion.
Photo:
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Joan Smalls absolutely nailed the red carpet with an electric purple lipstick and side-swept fishtail braid. We'll be stealing this look immediately.
Photo:
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Nicole Richie was flawless as per usual with her vibrant purple hair and mega lashes. This year, she went for a simple chignon, a look that's almost identical to her gray hair updo from the 2013 gala. It's safe to say that Nicole knows exactly what looks best on her.
Photo:
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Maybe it's because of her off-the-shoulder gown, but Katie Holmes' hair looks much too casual and tousled for the Met Ball.
Photo:
Larry Busacca/Getty Images
Sarah Jessica Parker needed to raise the bar from her unforgettable mohawk headpiece last year, and she did just that with this voluminous twisted bun, pinned with a white flower.
Photo:
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
While it's not as shocking as the green lipstick Rihanna recently wore, her Met Gala look still deserves plenty of attention. Her tousled updo had plenty of gold accessories pinned in for a pop of metallic in an otherwise all white ensemble.
Photo:
Larry Busacca/Getty Images
Karlie Kloss pinned up her short style into a chignon and went for a subtle smokey eye with glowing skin.
Photo:
Larry Busacca/Getty Images
Beyonce may be the only person in the world who could pull off a black veil and wine lips with a slicked back hairstyle, but she's making it work — and making us want to try this immediately.
Photo:
Larry Busacca/Getty Images
Charlize Theron perfectly demonstrates how to style a grown out pixie cut, and we love her for that — and her smokey eyes.
Photo:
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Taylor Swift went for vintage glamour with finger waves and a red lip. She looks gorgeous, but we'd really love for her to switch up her look and take some risks.
Photo:
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Selena Gomez's wine lip and classic chignon looked stunning on the singer.
Photo:
Larry Busacca/Getty Images
Blake Lively was the picture of old Hollywood glamour with side-swept curls and a siren red lip. Could the girl look any classier?
Photo:
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Emma Stone's tousled, texturized fishtail braid made us swoon, and her subtle orange eye makeup sealed the deal.
Photo:
Kevin Mazur/WireImage