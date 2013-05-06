Met Gala 2013: The Best and Worst Looks of the Night

Every year the celebrity and fashion elite gather at The Met to celebrate the opening of the Metropolitan Museum’s spring exhibition, with this year’s exhibit being based around punk, and aptly titled, “Punk: Chaos to Couture.” Everyone from Beyonce to Miley came out to fete the big event, donning their best “punk” looks.

Although many of the starlets were the first to admit that they weren’t quite sure what it meant to be punk, they tried their hardest – and we saw plenty of slicked back hairstyles, thick liner and lots of faux hawks. Whether or not they were exactly punk is an entirely different story, but we were more than happy to see everyone stepping outside of their comfort zones and getting experimental on the red carpet. Above are our picks for the best and worst looks of the night – let us know who your favorites were below!