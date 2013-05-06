Met Gala 2013: The Best and Worst Looks of the Night

Every year the celebrity and fashion elite gather at The Met to celebrate the opening of the Metropolitan Museum’s spring exhibition, with this year’s exhibit being based around punk, and aptly titled, “Punk: Chaos to Couture.” Everyone from Beyonce to Miley came out to fete the big event, donning their best “punk” looks.
Although many of the starlets were the first to admit that they weren’t quite sure what it meant to be punk, they tried their hardest – and we saw plenty of slicked back hairstyles, thick liner and lots of faux hawks. Whether or not they were exactly punk is an entirely different story, but we were more than happy to see everyone stepping outside of their comfort zones and getting experimental on the red carpet. Above are our picks for the best and worst looks of the night – let us know who your favorites were below!
Sarah Jessica Parker blew everyone else out of the water on the Met Gala carpet with her Philip Treacy headpiece, Giles Deacon dress and Louboutin plaid boots, but she somehow capped off the look with a fishtail braid looping into her headpiece and perfect smokey eyes. Bow down, people.
Photo:
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Nicole Richie looked absolutely stunning with gray hair, bronzed skin and a deep burgundy lip in a custom Topshop dress. She completed the entire look with some gold studded ear cuffs to accessorize her gray updo.
Photo:
Larry Busacca/Getty Images
Rooney Mara stunned in a Givenchy cleavage-baring white gown, paired with a deep burgundy lip and sleek, double ponytail.
Photo:
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Constance Jablonski chose to go for sleek hair with her bondage-baring Wes Gordon dress, but amped up her eye makeup with thick liner (and added an ear cuff, a theme of the night).
Photo:
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Hailee Steinfeld rocked an extended green cat eye and side swept hairstyle to offset her safety pin Donna Karan Atelier dress.
Photo:
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Karolina Kurkova went for a slicked back hairstyle and dark, smokey eyeshadow to complete her punk outfit – we're also loving what she has going on on her nails!
Photo:
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Emmy Rossum had braids for days intertwined in her hair to
complete the punk theme, as well as some intense eye makeup. The final
look was so gorgeous (and so was her lace overlay manicure).
Photo:
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Katie Holmes went for a faux hawk (as much of one as she could muster) and we like the look on her – it was a bit of a mix between a high French twist and a faux hawk, but it turned out half punk, half sophisticated, and perfectly Katie.
Photo:
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Nina Dobrev looks stunning basically always, and her sleek side part and thick cat eye gave her Monique Lhuillier dress exactly what it needed.
Photo:
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Nora Zehetner paired her one-shoulder Marchesa gown with a headband braid and a cat eye. Not exactly punk, but still gorgeous.
Photo:
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Model Anja Rubik knows what just a bit of volume and "slept-in" hair can do for your punk rock look, adding a red lip and cat eye to complete her style.
Photo:
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Taylor Swift chose to amp up her usual cat eye with a bit more
liner for the Met Gala, and pulled back her hair into a chic, half-up
style. Not exactly punk, but we're digging it nonetheless.
Photo:
Larry Busacca/Getty Images
Jaime King rocked a studded headband with her hair slicked to one side of her head (not something to try at home, folks) paired with just a thin line of black liner and nude lipstick. Love!
Photo:
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Greta Gerwig chose to tease her hair and play up her eye makeup for a fierce take on punk.
Photo:
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Karlie Kloss (in Louis Vuitton) dyed her hair black for the gala, showing that she clearly was embracing the punk spirit.
Photo:
Larry Busacca/Getty Images
Kirsten Dunst chose sleek blonde curls and a deep burgundy lip to offset her emerald green dress.
Photo:
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Coco Rocha went for a sleek updo, mega-lashes (we're talking insane!) and soft nude cheeks and lips.
Photo:
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Jennifer Morrison tied her hair into a faux hawk and completed the look with a matte red lip to offset her black Donna Karan Atelier gown.
Photo:
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Anne Hathaway told reporters that she was channeling Debbie Harry, quite literally, and went for platinum blonde hair and a deep, smokey eye.
Photo:
Larry Busacca/Getty Images
Minka Kelly was drop dead gorgeous (like always) but her hair may have been our favorite of the night, styled by Jen Atkin. The little Fallon accessory on the side was the perfect touch.
Photo:
Larry Busacca/Getty Images
Kristen Stewart's burgundy eyeshadow and slicked back updo was a nice break from her typical bedhead - we love to see her change up her look.
Photo:
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Kerry Washington will always be a gorgeous lady in our eyes, but she experimented with punk tonight (albeit in Vera Wang) by adding purple streaks into her sleek hair. Well done, Kerry.
Photo:
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Blake Lively stunned in Gucci on the carpet with a sleek ponytail and dark smokey eye.
Photo:
Larry Busacca/Getty Images
Miley Cyrus certainly embraced the punk look with spikey hair and a red lip – we can't help but wonder how long it's going to take to wash the product out of her hair!
Photo:
Larry Busacca/Getty Images
We assume Ashley Olsen was going for a bohemian take on punk?
Photo:
Larry Busacca/Getty Images
Chloe Sevingy paired her Proenza dress with a black head wrap, and that's where the look went all wrong. Maybe if the wrap was silver or had a few safety pin embellishments it may have helped – but this just didn't work.
Photo:
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Ivanka Trump decided that the best way to take on the punk theme was to add a few streaks of color into her stick-straight strands. We give you some points for even trying Ivanka.
Photo:
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
We think Katy Perry was a bit confused about the theme, but at least she's rocking a fun full wave and burgundy lip.
Photo:
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Mary-Kate Olsen also appears to have gotten "punk" confused with "boho," rocking what seem to be dreadlocks and a fur Kimono on the red carpet.
Photo:
Larry Busacca/Getty Images
Jessica Pare tried a bit too hard with this eyeshadow look – instead of reading as punk, the blue shadow just took away from her pretty Jason Wu gown.
Photo:
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images